Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea makes history with 400th Premier League appearance

David de Gea has made history with his 400th Premier League appearance for Manchester United, with no non-British player making more for one club.

Spanish star signed in 2011

Impressive longevity at Old Trafford

Hoping to earn new contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international goalkeeper joined the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been a mainstay in their side ever since – winning the Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during his time at Old Trafford. De Gea has also made five PFA Teams of the Year and been named United’s Player of the Year on four occasions.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Gea has drawn level with Gary Neville in terms of Premier League appearances for United, but is still 232 adrift of Ryan Giggs’ all-time record for the club. He is just two clean sheets away from matching Peter Schmeichel’s haul of 180 for the Red Devils, and will be hoping to secure another shut-out against Leeds on Sunday.

AND WHAT'S MORE: De Gea is one of only eight non-British players to have played 400 games in the English top-flight, with the others – who all represented multiple teams – being: Mark Schwarzer (514), Sylvain Distin (469), Brad Friedel (450), Shay Given (450), John O'Shea (445), Petr Cech (443), Jussi Jaaskelainen (436) and Richard Dunne (431). Only Manchester City great Bert Trautmann and Liverpool legend Bruce Grobbelaar can better De Gea’s return for one team over the course of English top-flight history, which serves to highlight the longevity and success he has enjoyed with United.

WHAT'S NEXT? Questions have been asked of how long De Gea will be sticking around at Old Trafford, with his current contract due to expire in the summer of 2023, but the 32-year-old has expressed a desire to agree fresh terms and add even more appearances to his stunning tally.