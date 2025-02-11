How to watch today's Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Former Champions League title holders Manchester City and Real Madrid must now battle over two legs for a spot in the round of 16, as they meet for the first leg tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

While the defending champions ended up a point shy of an automatic place in the knockouts, the 2022-23 winners saved themselves the embarrassment of an early exit as they pulled off a 3-1 win over Club Brugge on the final matchday of the league phase in the revised format of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City team news

Nico Gonzalez was forced off injured with a knock in Saturday's come-from-behind FA Cup win against Leyton Orient, so the midfielder's availability over here remains a doubt.

Elsewhere, City manager Pep Guardiola will be without Rodri due to an ACL injury; while facing injury woes with Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Ederson as well.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and a host of regular starters will be back in the XI.

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos boss Carlos Ancelotti has dealt with a lack of options at the back after Lucas Vazquez picked up a fresh hamstring injury, joining Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba on the treatment table.

Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick and Aurelien Tchouameni, besides Ancelotti himself, are all a yellow card away from a ban. However, a strong line-up will be warranted.

Tchouameni will once again be required to engage as a centre-back alongside Raul Asencio.

