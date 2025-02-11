+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Former Champions League title holders Manchester City and Real Madrid must now battle over two legs for a spot in the round of 16, as they meet for the first leg tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

While the defending champions ended up a point shy of an automatic place in the knockouts, the 2022-23 winners saved themselves the embarrassment of an early exit as they pulled off a 3-1 win over Club Brugge on the final matchday of the league phase in the revised format of the competition.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Manchester City vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
UniMasWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Manchester City vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Etihad Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, February 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Probable lineups

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

31
Ederson Moraes
24
J. Gvardiol
27
M. Nunes
25
M. Akanji
3
R. Dias
26
Savinho
8
M. Kovacic
20
B. Silva
17
K. De Bruyne
47
P. Foden
9
Erling Haaland
1
T. Courtois
35
R. Asencio
8
F. Valverde
14
A. Tchouameni
20
F. Garcia
11
Rodrygo
5
J. Bellingham
7
Vinicius Junior
19
D. Ceballos
6
E. Camavinga
9
K. Mbappe

4-2-3-1

RMAAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Pep Guardiola

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Carlo Ancelotti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Manchester City team news

Nico Gonzalez was forced off injured with a knock in Saturday's come-from-behind FA Cup win against Leyton Orient, so the midfielder's availability over here remains a doubt.

Elsewhere, City manager Pep Guardiola will be without Rodri due to an ACL injury; while facing injury woes with Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Ederson as well.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and a host of regular starters will be back in the XI.

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos boss Carlos Ancelotti has dealt with a lack of options at the back after Lucas Vazquez picked up a fresh hamstring injury, joining Antonio Rudiger, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao and David Alaba on the treatment table.

Jude Bellingham, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga, Endrick and Aurelien Tchouameni, besides Ancelotti himself, are all a yellow card away from a ban. However, a strong line-up will be warranted.

Tchouameni will once again be required to engage as a centre-back alongside Raul Asencio.

Form

MCI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/12
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MCI

Last 5 matches

RMA

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

8

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

