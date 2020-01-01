Hopefully Man City will be back in the Champions League soon – Laporte

The Frenchman wants to return to action but is aware that conditions have to be right given the health crisis that engulfs Europe currently

Aymeric Laporte is eager to conclude ’s campaign but has warned that health must come first before the competition restarts.

Much of world football is currently on a lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has ravaged western Europe.

Both the Premier League and Champions League are suspended, with no guarantees that they will resume given that play has been brought to a premature halt in , the and Laporte’s homeland of .

Nevertheless, he wants to be able to continue the club’s European adventure – the last they are currently due to have for two years due to a UEFA ban, unless an appeal is successful – which hangs in limbo after a 2-1 away win against in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

“I'm missing football a lot - I want to play and train, and I think it's the first time in my life I have not played for this length of time. Hopefully, soon we'll be back on the pitch and in the Champions League too,” he told Sky Sports.

“We are waiting for news on what the experts say about that, and this is the most important thing. They are the best at doing this job, and they will try to make the best decision for everyone.”

Laporte limped out of the Real Madrid match and has confirmed that there is no lasting damage after his setback.

“When we return, I'll be back in good physical condition. Of course, what we are doing is not the same sport,” he said, considering the individual training that is currently being conducted by players all around the Premier League.

“You need more than just running... you need the ball, the feel of the grass and the contact. I don't have it at home, so hopefully, soon we'll be back on the pitch.

“It was not a big injury, it was just something light. I needed one or two weeks to rest, so I would have been fine for the second leg. It wasn't as bad as it could've been. Everything - my hamstring, my knee - is now OK.”

City are currently second in the Premier League table, on the verge of relinquishing their crown to , who lead the league by 25 points, albeit having playing one match more.