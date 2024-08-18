How to watch today's Mallorca vs Real Madrid La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having clinched the UEFA Super Cup, Real Madrid will begin their La Liga title defence with a clash against Mallorca at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix on Sunday.

Los Blancos finished 10 points clear of second-placed Barcelona last season, while Mallorca stayed clear of the drop by only a few points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET Venue: Estadi Mallorca Son Moix

La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be played at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix in Palma de Mallorca, Balearic Islands, Spain.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, La Liga match between Mallorca and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Mallorca team news

Other than Javi Llabres sidelined with a muscular issue, Los Pirates head coach Jagoba Arrasate will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Having joined from Villarreal, Johan Mojica will be raring for his Mallorca debut, while Takuma Asano is likely to partner Vedat Muriqi in attack.

Mallorca possible XI: Greif; Van der Hayden, Raillo, Gonzalez; Maffeo, Mascarell, Rodriguez, Mojica; Darder; Muriqi, Asano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Greif, Cuellar, Roman Defenders: Lato, Van der Heyden, Copete, Maffeo, Raillo, Mojica, Valjent, Morey Midfielders: Mascarell, Morlanes, Darder, Costa, Sanchez, Rodriguez, Luna Forwards: Muriqi, Larin, Prats, Asano

Real Madrid team news

David Alaba is yet to recover from a prolonged ACL injury, while Eduardo Camavinga sustained a knee injury ahead of the UEFA Super Cup.

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti could be tempted to name an unchanged line-up from the Atalanta win, with Rodrygo, Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr forming the attacking trident.

While Jude Bellingham continues in a deeper midfield position, Eder Militao would feature alongside Antonio Rudiger in central defense.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin Defenders: Carvajal, Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Mbappe, Rogrygo, Endrick, Brahim

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mallorca and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 13, 2024 Mallorca 0-1 Real Madrid La Liga January 3, 2024 Real Madrid 1-0 Mallorca La Liga February 5, 2023 Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid La Liga September 11, 2022 Real Madrid 4-1 Mallorca La Liga March 14, 2022 Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid La Liga

