Mali vs Ivory Coast: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tournament hosts Ivory Coast are set to face Mali in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarter-final fixture at Stade de la Paix on Saturday.

The Elephants knocked out defending champions Senegal on penalties in the round of 16, whereas Mali made it through courtesy of a 2-1 win over Burkina Faso.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Mali vs Ivory Coast kick-off time & stadium

Date: February 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Stade de la Paix

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Ivory Coast will be played at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Saturday, February 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mali vs Ivory Coast online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fubo (with a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Mali team news

Lassine Sinayoko will look to add to his three-goal tally at the tournament, with Adama Traore partnering the Auxerre man upfront.

Having picked up a knock in the last outing, Amadou Haidara is a doubt for Saturday's game, while Tottenham's Yves Bissouma pushes for a start.

Mali possible XI: Diarra; H. Traore, Kouyate, Niakate, Sacko; Coulibaly, Bissouma, Camara; K. Doumbia; A. Traore, Sinayoko.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diawara, D. Diarra, A. Doumbia Defenders: H. Traore, Dante, Kouyate, S. Niakate, M. Diarra, Fofana, Sacko Midfielders: Haidara, Samassekou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, A. Traore, Dieng, B. Traore, K. Doumbia Forwards: M. Doumbia, Sissoko, Doucoure, Y. Niakate, Diabate, Koita, Sinayoko, Dorgeles

Ivory Coast team news

Following the sacking of head coach Jean-Louis Gasset even before the knockouts began, caretaker manager Emerse Fae is likely to hand out starting berths to both Simon Adingra and Sebastian Haller against Mali.

Ibrahim Sangare and Odilon Kossounou are doubts after picking up knocks in the Senegal win.

Ivory Coast possible XI: Y. Fofana; Aurier, Kossounou, Ndicka, Konan; Seri, Kessie; Pepe, S. Fofana, Adingra; Haller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Y. Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare Defenders: Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo Midfielders: Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare Forwards: Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mali and Ivory Coast across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 8, 2019 Mali 0-1 Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations October 6, 2017 Mali 0-0 Ivory Coast CAF World Cup Qualifiers October 8, 2016 Ivory Coast 3-1 Mali CAF World Cup Qualifiers February 4, 2016 Mali 1-0 Ivory Coast African Nations Championship January 24, 2015 Ivory Coast 1-1 Mali Africa Cup of Nations

