Mali vs Burkina Faso: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Burkina Faso, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mali are set to face Burkina Faso in an Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 tie at the the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite back-to-back draws against Tunisia and Namibia in their last two group games, the Eagles qualified as Group E winners.

Meanwhile, the Stallions made it to the knockouts as runners-up in Group D following a 2-0 loss to Angola.

Mali vs Burkina Faso kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm ET Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Mali and Burkina Faso will be played at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 12 pm ET on Tuesday, January 30, in the United States (US).

How to watch Mali vs Burkina Faso online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream live through beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Espanol, Fubo (with free 7-day trial) and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Mali team news

Auxerre forward Lassine Sinayoko, who has scored two of the three goals for Mali, should continue alongside Sekou Koita in attack.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is expected to retain his place in the XI after starting against Namibia the last time out.

Mali possible XI: Diarra; Traore, Kouyate, Niakate, Sacko; Dieng, Bissouma, Haidara; Doumbia; Sinayoko, Koita.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diawara, D. Diarra, A. Doumbia Defenders: H. Traore, Dante, Kouyate, S. Niakate, M. Diarra, Fofana, Sacko Midfielders: Haidara, Samassekou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, A. Traore, Dieng, B. Traore, K. Doumbia Forwards: M. Doumbia, Sissoko, Doucoure, Y. Niakate, Diabate, Koita, Sinayoko, Dorgeles

Burkina Faso team news

Aston Villa's Bertrand Traore should get another start on Tuesday, with Bournemouth's Dango Ouattara upfront.

Burkina Faso possible XI: Koffi; Yago, Tapsoba, Dayo, Nagalo; Ouedraogo, Toure; E. Tapsoba, Sangare, Traore; Ouattara.

Position Players Goalkeepers: H. Konate, Koffi, Nikiema, Koula Defenders: Guiebre, Nagalo, Djiga, Kabore, E. Tapsoba, Dayo, Nouma, Yago Midfielders: Banse, Ki, Ouedraogo, Sangare, Toure, Guira, Salou Forwards: Ouattara, Badolo, Traore, Bangre, M. Konate, A. Tapsoba, Bande

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mali and Burkina Faso across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 16, 2021 Mali 1-0 Burkina Faso African Nations Championship January 7, 2017 Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso International Friendly October 9, 2015 Burkina Faso 1-4 Mali International Friendly November 11, 2011 Burkina Faso 1-1 Mali International Friendly August 12, 2009 Mali 3-0 Burkina Faso International Friendly

