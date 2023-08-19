That was a short sabbatical! Italy appoint Luciano Spalletti as new manager but FIGC could face legal issues over Napoli compensation

Italy pick Luciano Spalletti to succeed Roberto Mancini but could potentially face legal issues over paying compensation to Napoli.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Mancini put down his papers on August 13, the Italian federation wasted little time appointing his successor in Napoli's Serie A winning coach. After guiding the Naples club to the Scudetto for the first time in 33 years, Spalletti requested a sabbatical and was subsequently replaced by Rudi Garcia. However, the 64-year-old manager did a U-turn and accepted the proposal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the appointment of Spalletti could spell legal trouble for FIGC (Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio). It is understood that there is a certain clause in his Napoli contract that his new employers, whoever it may be, must pay a €3 million fee to the Partenopei if he is employed before the summer of 2024, the time his original contract would have ended with the reigning Serie A champions. Moreover, the fee decreases over time by €250,000 per month.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Italian federation have never paid a transfer fee to appoint a coach and they remain adamant they will protect the tradition. They also have a limited budget and forking out €3m is a tough task for the FIGC.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if FIGC manage to find a solution with Napoli before September 1, the date on which Spalletti will officially take charge of the national team. If he continues to be the head coach then Spalletti will make his debut in the dugout when the Azzurri take on North Macedonia on September 9.