How to watch today's Liverpool vs Tottenham Carabao Cup semi-final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Carabao Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will face Tottenham in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday, with the visitors making their way to Anfield with a 1-0 lead from the opening leg.

Both sides enter the tie on the back of 2-0 Premier League wins last weekend and will be involved in their respective FA Cup fourth-round games over the coming weekend.

How to watch Liverpool vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Carabao Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Liverpool vs Tottenham kick-off time

The Carabao Cup semi-final match between Liverpool and Tottenham will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 10 am ET on Thursday, February 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold is set to miss out after picking up a thigh injury in Saturday's win over Bournemouth, but given Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones' returns from their setbacks, only Joe Gomez will accompany the right-back on the treatment table.

However, Jones may need to be content with a place on the bench once again as Dominik Szoboszlai is likely to get the nod in midfield, while Andy Robertson could keep his place at left-back ahead of Kostas Tsimikas.

Tottenham team news

Romanian defender Radu Dragusin is ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Micky van de Ven is likely to be deployed alongside Ben Davies in defence.

Meanwhile, the Spurs infirmary currently houses all of Cristian Romero, Dominic Solanke, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner.

