How to watch today's Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news

Liverpool will put their perfect record in the Champions League on the line when they welcome Real Madrid to Anfield on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's men have 12 points and their last game in the competition saw them secure a 4-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in the 36-team league phase, while the Whites were subjected to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of AC Milan in their most recent European fixture.

Interestingly, the defending champions have garnered only half as many points as the Reds have in their kitty after four matchdays.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, November 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Slot has been boosted by the return of Harvey Elliott in the weekend's 3-2 league win against Southampton after recovering from a foot fracture, but Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa and Trent Alexander-Arnold are likely to miss out once again.

Meanwhile, the Real-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold could mark his return from a hamstring discomfort.

With ample rest after returning from international duty, South American duo Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz could be among the changes in place of Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo respectively.

Real Madrid team news

Apart from the injured lot of Rodrygo, Aurelien Tchouameni, Lucas Vazquez, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao, Los Blancos manager Carlo Ancelotti will not be able to call upon the services of Vinicious Junior. The club revealed on Monday that the Brazilian winger has sustained a hamstring injury after the 3-0 league win over Leganes over the weekend.

There is a slight chance that Tchouameni or Vazquez could be included in the matchday squad against Liverpool, while Brahim Diaz should replace Vinicius in the final third, with Kylian Mbappe leading the line.

At the back, Raul Asencio is in line for his Champions League debut.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links