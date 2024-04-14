Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Jurgen Klopp will know well that Liverpool's Premier League title hopes are not entirely in their own hands when the Reds face Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday.

The Carabao Cup winners suffered a 3-0 Europa League quarter-finals first-leg loss to Atalanta at the same venue on Thursday, while they are challenged by Arsenal and Manchester City for the domestic double this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am EST Venue: Anfield

The Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EST on Sunday, April 14, in the United States (US).

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Klopp will remain without the likes of Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Ben Doak through injuries.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold made it off the bench against Atalanta and is likely to be handed a start here, while Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk could be partnered at centre-back.

With options aplenty for the centre of the park, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are expected to form the front three, whereas Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota are available as options from the bench.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister, Endo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Bajcetic, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Clark, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Crystal Palace team news

Palace boss Oliver Glasner continues to deal with the absence of Sam Johnstone, Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Rob Holding, Jairo Riedewald, Cheick Doucoure, Matheus Franca and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi due to injuries.

So a similar lineup from the City loss should be expected, with Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen and Jefferson Lerma slotting into a back-three, while Will Hughes and Adam Wharton feature in the middle.

Either Jean-Philippe Mateta or Odsonne Edouard would lead the line of attack alongside Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze, with Jordan Ayew available from the bench.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Ward, Andersen, Lerma; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Andersen, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Lerma, Wharton, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Liverpool and Crystal Palace across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2023 Crystal Palace 1-2 Liverpool Premier League February 25, 2023 Crystal Palace 0-0 Liverpool Premier League August 15, 2022 Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace Premier League July 15, 2022 Liverpool 2-0 Crystal Palace Club Friendly January 23, 2022 Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool Premier League

