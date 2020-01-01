‘He’s started the season hungry’ – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson sends rivals Salah warning

The Brazil international has praised his Egyptian colleague, who started the season in spectacular style against Leeds with a hat-trick at Anfield

striker Mohamed Salah has “started the season hungry”, according to team-mate Alisson, who has praised the effect the forward has on those around him.

After scoring 19 in the league last season, the 2017-18 Golden Boot winner has hit the ground running in the new campaign.

Salah was the star of the show as the defending champions began their campaign with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Leeds, with the international star netting an early penalty before firing a second into the top corner. He completed his hat-trick with a late spot kick, which proved the game’s defining moment.

“He's hungry, he's started the season hungry and I'm happy because of this. He's a really important player for us,” Alisson told the club’s official website. "This gives him confidence and also pushes the other players to work even harder.

"We have a lot of quality with our front three. Sometimes just one scores but we know that everybody can improve from this game in the defensive phase and in attack. It's a good start for us.

"We know what we were waiting for and what their [Leeds'] attitude would be on the match.

"I think they are a really good team with good quality but with a brave heart also. They made our night difficult tonight but I think their night was even more difficult because of the way we played.

"I'm happy to have Mo Salah on the team and that he scored a hat-trick in the first official match of the season. I'm really happy for the three points also."

Meanwhile, the international praised his team’s mentality and ability to fight until the end to win – even when they are not at their best.

"It's something that is inside of us,” he said. “Obviously we work every day really, really hard to arrive at the ground and do our best. Sometimes you work in some way and the opponents adapt between the game and we have to adapt also.

"It was just the first match of the season and I believe we have many things to improve but those things will come with the games."

Liverpool’s next test comes next Sunday when they face at Stamford Bridge.