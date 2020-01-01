Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter accelerate Eriksen pursuit

are lining up a loan approach to for young star Reinier - before the teenager has even signed terms for the Spanish giants.

Flamengo's prodigy is currently on international duty with the Under-23s, but is widely expected to join Real this month after celebrating his 18th on Sunday.

Sport reports that the outfit will attempt to take him for the rest of the 2019-20 season and the entirety of the 2020-1 campaign, as long as they avoid relegation.