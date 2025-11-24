Where to watch Universal Movies channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Universal Movies channel?

Universal Movies is a pay television network specializing in movies and television series in the thriller, drama, comedy, horror and crime genres. Owned by NBC Universal, its library includes original movies produced by Universal Studios and also some acquired content.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Universal Movies channel through the free trial of the leading streaming service, Fubo.

Universal movies in general are also available through Peacock because they are owned by NBCUniversal.

How much does it cost?

Universal Movies is available on all the packages of Fubo.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Universal Movies content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

