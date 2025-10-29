Where to watch MLB Network Strike Zone? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is MLB Network Strike Zone?

MLB Network Strike Zone is an ad-free channel dedicated to Major League Baseball. Each Wednesday and Friday nights are centred around the live games airing that evening. It's essentially a channel that offers up-to-the-minute information, news and highlights from the season so far.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch MLB Network Strike Zone Sports for free through Fubo, as it has a free trial for new customers. It's only available on the Elite with Sports Plus or Deluxe plans, not the Pro one.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer MLB Network Strike Zone below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming MLB Network Strike Zone content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025