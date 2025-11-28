Where to watch GolTV channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the GolTV channel?

Owned by GolTV Inc., GolTV is sports channel that exclusively shows soccer in English and Spanish. The channel has live broadcasts of soccer games from Peru's Liga 1 and Uruguay's Campeonato league, and was one of the first bilingual sports channels to cater for both English and Spanish audiences alike.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the GolTV channel through the five-day free trials of leading streaming service Fubo through its Latino plan or with any of its plans with an additional add-on fee for International Sports Plus and DirecTV (see below for details).

Fanatiz also carries GolTV.

It is also available as a paid-for add-on to any DirecTV subscription, as well as their Spanish language plans, ÓPTIMO MÁS or MiEspañol.

How much does it cost?

GolTV is available as part of Fubo Latino's subscription and DirecTV's Spanish plans, as well as on any Fubo and DirecTV standard plan with add-on costs.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming GolTV content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

