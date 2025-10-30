Where to watch The Golf Channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the Golf Channel?

Owned by NBC Sports Group, the Golf Channel is a dedicated golf channel in the US that covers everything related to it, from live tournament coverage to breaking and current news, and original series content to instructional programming for enthusiasts tuning in.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the Golf Channel for free through all of Fubo's or most of DirecTV's plans, as they both have a free trial for new customers.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer the Golf Channel below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Golf Channel content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best VPNs for streaming soccer and sports in 2025