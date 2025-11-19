Where to watch FX channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the FX channel?

Originally launched as Fox Extended, FX is a pay television channel owned by FX Networks and the Walt Disney Company. FX was launched in 1994 and delivers content with high-quality writing, directing and acting. It also carries reruns of theatrical films and terrestrial network sitcoms.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the FX channel through the free trials of leading streaming services such as Fubo and DirecTV.

FX is also available on most Sling TV plans and on YouTube TV's base plan.

How much does it cost?

The FX channel is available on most plans of the top streaming providers.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming FX content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

