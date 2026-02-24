What is the Fubo Sports Network channel?

Fubo Sports Network is a digital cable and satellite television channel owned by Fubo TV Inc. Founded by women and launched in 2019, it is a channel dedicated to all things sport, including kickboxing, bare knuckle fighting, soccer, European Qualifiers, and sumo wrestling.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the Fubo Sports Network channel through the free trials of leading streaming service Fubo.

It's also available on Sling TV and can be accessed for free through other services, such as Amazon Prime and Roku Channel, Tubi, and is also available as part of a DAZN subscription.

How much does it cost?

The Hallmark Mystery channel is available on various plans from Fubo, Philo and other leading streaming providers.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Fubo Sports Network content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

