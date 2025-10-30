Where to watch Fox News channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is Fox News channel?

Fox News is a 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week Conservative leaning politics and commentary television channel. It's owned by Fox Corporation and is known for it's recognizable hosts that report on, discuss, and even break, topical news stories. It's one of the most-watched channels on the United States.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can watch the Fox News channel for free through all Fubo or DirecTV as they both have a free trial for new customers.

It's available on Sling's Select, Blue or Orange & Blue plans, but not on the Orange.

It's also available on YouTube TV.

How much does it cost?

You can see all the packages that offer Fox News below.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming Fox News content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

