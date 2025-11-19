Where to watch American Crimes channel? Live stream TV providers, subscription plans and costs

What is the American Crimes channel?

American Crimes is a free ad-supported streaming channel. Owned by NBC, it airs true crime programming 24/7. It was initially launched as NBC LX Home. The channel got a rebrand as NBC American Crimes in July 2024 and became a streaming channel after being a digital subchannel.

Where can I watch it for free?

You can access the American Crimes channel through the five-day free trial of leading streaming service, Fubo.

READ MORE: How to get a five-day free pass with Fubo

How much does it cost?

The American Crimes channel is available on all packages of Fubo.

If you are out of the country and would like to watch upcoming American Crimes content on your favoured streaming service, you can do so by bypassing geo-restrictions by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

READ MORE: The best streaming VPNs for watching sports