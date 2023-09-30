Wolves vs Man City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Wolves and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After a shambolic exit from the EFL Cup, Manchester City travel to the Molineux Stadium to cross swords with Wolves on Saturday.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have had a shaky start to their new campaign with just four points from their opening six games and the challenge of Manchester City would not be a small one for the English side. After being knocked out of the EFL cup by a lower-ranked Ipswich Town, newly-appointed Gary O'Neil could be feeling early heat on his managerial throne.

Since the sacking of Julen Lopetegui, Wolves fans would have expected a change in the situation but O'Neil's arrival hasn't been fruitful as of yet. With the club currently just 3 points away from safety, O'Neil would be hoping for a miracle against the three-time reigning PL champions.

Pep Guardiola's men would be vying to return to winning ways in England's pinnacle division after being dumped out of the Carabao Cup 3rd Round by Eddie Howe's Newcastle. It's the first time in the Guardiola era, that the Sky Blues have faced such an early exit from the domestic competition. With a significant trophy eluding City's illustrious trophy cabinet, Manchester City could now focus on the Premier League as the league leaders look to extend their lead at the pinnacle of the table.

The reigning Premier League champions are on a winning streak of six games this season as they are yet to drop points since they have kick started the new campaign. With Wolves currently hovering around the drop zone, the away trip should turn out be a routine victory for Manchester City with Guardiola also focused on the UCL clash against RB Leipzig next week.

Wolves vs Man City kick-off time

Date: September 30, 2023 Kick-off time: 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT Venue: Molineux Stadium

Wolves will face Manchester City at the Molineux Stadium with kick-off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT

How to watch Wolves vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be watched on Peacock TV.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Wolves have just one injury concern as they prepare to host Manchester City in their own backyard. Jean-Ricner Bellegarde is ruled out after being suspended in his side's clash against Luton Town.

Youngster Tommy Boyle is also ruled out of the clash as the Manchester City-loanee is ineligible to play against his parent club

Gary O'Neil will also look to make numerous changes to his side that faced Ipswich Town with the manager making 10 changes before their EFL Cup clash.

The likes of Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Craig Dawson, and Rayan Ait-Nouri could all return after being offered rest in Wolves' midweek fixture.

Wolves Predicted XI: Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Gomes, Traore, Lemina; Neto, Cunha, Hwang



Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Dawson, Ait-Nouri, Toti, H. Bueno, Otto, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Gomes, Jordao Forwards: Gonzalez, Neto, Sarabia, Cunha, Silva, Hwang, Kalajdzic

Man City team news

The disappointing loss against Newcastle United could see Guardiola make numerous changes to his side during their away visit. The former Barcelona manager gave opportunities to some young guns in the EFL Cup but the Premier League encounter could see some familiar names like Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Kyle Walker, and Ederson return to the starting lineup.

With Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones out injured alongside Bernardo Silva who is nursing a leg issue, Manchester City's dependable defensive midfielder Rodri is touted to miss the clash after being handed the marching orders in his side's home victory against Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola will bank on former Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic, who has returned to full fitness, or former Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes who will face his former side since his switch to the Etihad in the last days of the summer transfer window.

Manchester City Predicted XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Kovacic, Nunes; Foden, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland



Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Steffen Defenders: Crason, Dias, Gvardiol, Walker, Ake, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis Midfielders: Phillips, Nunes, Kovacic Forwards: Haaland, Foden, Grealish, Doku, Bobb, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City have emerged victorious against Wolves on every occasion in their previous five fixtures.

Date Match Competition 22 January 2023 Man City 3-0 Wolves Premier League 17 September 2022 Wolves 0-3 Man City Premier League 12 May 2022 Wolves 1-5 Man City Premier League 11 December 2021 Man City 1-0 Wolves Premier League 3 March 2021 Man City 4-1 Wolves Premier League

