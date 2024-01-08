Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Manchester United aim to put a full stop to their misery when they face League One team Wigan Athletic in an intriguing FA Cup clash.
Wigan Athletic are themselves struggling in their division with three defeats in their previous five games. Their run of three defeats on the trot took a u-turn with them managing four points from their available six helping them gain confidence before the all important FA Cup fixture.
The Red Devils enter the contest on the back of two defeats in their previous three games in the Premier League. West Ham United and Nottingham Forest both snatched three points from Erik Ten Hag's men. With the FA Cup being the only realistic opportunity to win silverware for the former Ajax manager, Manchester United would want to garner confidence with a victory on the road.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United kick-off time
|Date:
|January 8, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:15 pm ET/ 12:15 pm PT
|Venue:
|DW Stadium
Wigan Athletic will face Manchester United at the DW Stadium with kick-off scheduled at 3:15 pm ET/ 12:15 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Wigan Athletic vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams
The FA Cup clash will be available to watch on ESPN+ with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Wigan Athletic team news
Wigan Athletic have two injury absentees with the duo of Tom Pearce and Jason Kerr ruled out of the match while Stephen Humphrys and Scott Smith are doubtful before United's visit.
Wigan Athletic predicted XI: Tickle; Clare, Hughes, Morrison, Sessegnon; Shaw, Adeeko; McManaman, Lang, Godo; Magennis
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Amos, Tickle
|Defenders:
|Kerr, Rekik, Watts, Morrison, Hughes, Pearce, Sessegnon, Clare
|Midfielders:
|Shaw, S. Smith, Adeeko, Aasgaard, Balagizi, Jones, J. Smith, McManaman
|Forwards:
|Humphrys, Wyke, Godo, Lang, Sze, Magennis, Stones
Manchester United team news
Former Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund will return to the lineup after the Danish striker missed United's clash against Forest with an illness.
Erik ten Hag previously confirmed that Andre Onana will be available for the clash and then will later travel for the AFCON 2023. Sofyan Amrabat is another player who will miss out due to international commitments with Morocco.
The Red Devils will be without all of Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Mason Mount, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Anthony Martial
Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Onana, Bayindir, Heaton
|Defenders:
|Varane, Evans, Shaw, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka
|Midfielders:
|McTominay, Van de Beek, Mainoo, Fernandes, Eriksen, Hannibal, Amad, Pellistri
|Forwards:
|Hojlund, Martial, Rashford, Garnacho, Antony, Shoretire
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Jan 2017
|Man United 4-0 Wigan Athletic
|FA Cup
|16 Jul 2016
|Wigan Athletic 0-2 Man Utd
|Club Friendlies
|11 Aug 2013
|Man United 2-0 Wigan Athletic
|Community Shield
|1 Jan 2013
|Wigan Athletic 0-4 Man Utd
|Premier League
|15 Sept 2012
|Man United 4-0 Wigan Athletic
|Premier League