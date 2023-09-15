West Ham are set to face defending champions Manchester City in their fifth game of the season.
The Hammers have not lost any of their opening four games this season, winning three and drawing one. They come into this on the back of 2-1 win over Luton Town, making it three wins on the trot. However they are currently winless in their last 15 Premier League games against the Cityzens.
City are the only side to win all of their first four games in the Premier League so far. Pep Guardiola's men have conceded the least amount of goals (2) in the league so far.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
West Ham vs Man City kick-off time
|Date:
|September 15th, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|10:00am EST
|Venue:
|London Stadium
The game will be played at London Stadium, home of West Ham, at 10:00am EST on September 15.
How to watch West Ham vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via fuboTV, Sling TV, USA network and UNIVERSO.
Team news & squads
West Ham team news
Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta is unavailable for selection due to injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.
Predicted Man City XI: Areola; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Palmeiri; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Areola, Fabianski, Anang
|Defenders:
|Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal, Cresswell
|Midfielders:
|Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals
|Forwards:
|Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama
Man City team news
City have three injury concerns with goalkeeper Zack Steffen, star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and forward Jack Grealish are unavailable due to injury.
Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ederson, Ortega, Carson
|Defenders:
|Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Lewis
|Midfielders:
|Rodri, Phillips, Bernardo, Foden, Kovacic, Nunes
|Forwards:
|Doku, Haaland, Alvarez
Head-to-Head Record
Manchester City are unbeaten in each of their last 15 meetings with the Hammers, having kept a cleansheet in their last two games.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 4th, 2023
|Man City 3-0 West Ham
|Premier League
|August 7th, 2022
|West Ham 0-2 Man City
|Premier League