West Ham vs Man City: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Yash Thakur
Premier League
team-logo
London Stadium
team-logo
James Ward-Prowse West Ham Erling Haaland Man City(C)Getty Images
Manchester CityWest Ham UnitedWest Ham United vs Manchester CityPremier League

How to watch the Premier League match between West Ham and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

West Ham are set to face defending champions Manchester City in their fifth game of the season.

The Hammers have not lost any of their opening four games this season, winning three and drawing one. They come into this on the back of 2-1 win over Luton Town, making it three wins on the trot. However they are currently winless in their last 15 Premier League games against the Cityzens.

City are the only side to win all of their first four games in the Premier League so far. Pep Guardiola's men have conceded the least amount of goals (2) in the league so far.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

West Ham vs Man City kick-off time

Date:September 15th, 2023
Kick-off time:10:00am EST
Venue:London Stadium

The game will be played at London Stadium, home of West Ham, at 10:00am EST on September 15.

How to watch West Ham vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

fuboTVWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
USAWatch here
Sling TVWatch here

The game will be available to watch and stream in the US via fuboTV, Sling TV, USA network and UNIVERSO.

Team news & squads

West Ham team news

Brazilian midfielder Lucas Paqueta is unavailable for selection due to injury but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

Predicted Man City XI: Areola; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Palmeiri; Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Areola, Fabianski, Anang
Defenders:Aguerd, Zouma, Kehrer, Mavropanos, Ogbonna, Palmeiri, Jonson, Coufal, Cresswell
Midfielders:Alvarez, Soucek, Coventry, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Fornals
Forwards:Benrahma, Cornet, Ings, Bowen, Antonio, Mubama

Man City team news

City have three injury concerns with goalkeeper Zack Steffen, star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne and forward Jack Grealish are unavailable due to injury.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Ake, Dias, Akanji; Rodri, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ederson, Ortega, Carson
Defenders:Walker, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Stones, Ake, Gomez, Lewis
Midfielders:Rodri, Phillips, Bernardo, Foden, Kovacic, Nunes
Forwards:Doku, Haaland, Alvarez

Head-to-Head Record

Manchester City are unbeaten in each of their last 15 meetings with the Hammers, having kept a cleansheet in their last two games.

DateMatchCompetition
May 4th, 2023Man City 3-0 West HamPremier League
August 7th, 2022West Ham 0-2 Man CityPremier League

