Watford vs Swansea City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Watford and Swansea City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides with contrasting forms in the EFL Championship square off as Watford host Swansea City at Vicarage Road.

Watford have managed four shambolic defeats in their previous five games with just one win against Rotherham being the solitary source of points. The Hornets would be looking to rekindle their form against Swansea otherwise the visitors could leapfrog them in the table.

Swansea City have garnered 35 points from 42 games this season as the Welsh outfit are on a streak of back-to-back victories against Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland.

Watford vs Swansea City kick-off time

Date: March 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET Venue: Vicarage Road Stadium

How to watch Watford vs Swansea City online - TV channels & live streams

The encounter will not be available to watch in the US. However, live updates will be available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Watford team news

With Watford struggling for results, the manager would be considering making several switches in all three departments against Swansea.

Ismael Kone and Francisco Sierralta would be vying to start in the engine room for the hosts while Ryan Andrews and Ryan Porteous would be hoping to get a start in Watford's defensive battery.

Watford predicted XI: Hamer; Andrews, Porteous, Hoedt, Lewis; Sierralta, Kone; Dennis, Asprilla, Sema; Rajovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hamer Defenders: Porteous, Hoedt, Sierralta, Pollock, Lewis, Morris, Andrews Midfielders: Kayembe, Livermore, Kone, Louza, Dele-Bashiru, Sema, Asprilla, Chakvetadze Forwards: Rajovic, Healey, Ince, Martins

Swansea City team news

Swansea will be without the services of Liam Walsh (calf), Josh Ginnelly (muscle), and Harrison Ashby (muscle) as they are in the treatment room due to their respective injuries.

Swansea City predicted XI: Rushworth; Naughton, Cabango, Wood, Tymon; Allen, Grimes; Ronald, Paterson, Placheta; Cullen

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fisher, Rushworth, Broome Defenders: Cabango, Wood, Darling, Tymon, Pederson, Naughton Midfielders: Abdulai, Patino, Grimes, Fulton, Allen, Congreve, Walsh, Cooper, Placheta Forwards: Yates, Cullen, Kukharevych, Paterson, Sagoe Jr, Ronald

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Oct 2023 Swansea City 0-1 Watford Championship 31 Dec 2022 Swansea City 4-0 Watford Championship 6 Oct 2022 Watford 1-2 Swansea City Championship 8 May 2021 Watford 2-0 Swansea City Championship 2 Jan 2021 Swansea City 2-1 Watford Championship

