Watch Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks kick-off time

27 Sept 2026 - 13:00 Northwest Stadium

The Washington Commanders host the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland), during Week 3 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Sunday, September 27.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

For American football fans in the US, a VPN, like NordVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages like DAZN's NFL Game Pass, which includes every game live or on-demand.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Commanders vs Seattle Seahawks Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

Head coach Dan Quinn’s squad is facing an uphill battle, officially ruling out five key starters:

Jayden Daniels (QB) (OUT) : Daniels has officially been ruled out with a dislocated left elbow sustained in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys. While he avoided surgery and was kept off injured reserve, veteran Marcus Mariota will start in his place.

Sam Cosmi (RG) (OUT) : Cosmi is sidelined due to a concussion and throat injury suffered last week.

Frankie Luvu (LB) (OUT) : A massive blow to the defense, Luvu will miss the game with a persistent groin injury.

Chig Okonkwo (TE) (OUT) : Okonkwo remains out due to a hamstring injury.

Nick Cross (S) (OUT) : Cross is officially sidelined with an internal illness/injury.

Javon Kinlaw (DT) (Questionable) : Kinlaw is dealing with a shoulder injury and his availability will be a game-time decision.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Head coach Mike Macdonald’s roster features a massive boost on offense but new depth concerns in the secondary:

Sam Darnold (QB) (Cleared) : Darnold has been completely removed from the injury report and will start on Sunday. He missed most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a glute/hip injury. Backup Drew Lock, who played exceptionally well in Darnold's absence, returns to the bench.

Julian Love (S) (OUT) : Love is a major late addition to the injury list after his calf tightened up during Friday's practice.

Ty Okada (S) (OUT) : Okada remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. With both Love and Okada out, Rodney Thomas II and A.J. Finley are expected to start as the safety tandem.

Brandon Pili (NT) (Questionable) : Pili is the only other designated player, listed as questionable while managing a concussion and neck injury.

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NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks