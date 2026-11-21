Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time

The Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 23 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.

MVP-calibre Joe Burrow and the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) chase a sixth straight victory on Monday Night Football against a rested Washington Commanders (3-5-1) squad looking to spark a playoff push behind Jayden Daniels.

How to watch Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals

Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.

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For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.

You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.

To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Washington Commanders Team News

Washington comes off a 24-21 Thursday Night Football victory over the New York Giants, giving Dan Quinn's squad extra preparation time as they look to stay alive in the NFC East race.

Quarterback Update : Jayden Daniels (left elbow) continues to practice in full and enters the primetime showdown with 90+ passer ratings in all six of his appearances this season.

: Jayden Daniels (left elbow) continues to practice in full and enters the primetime showdown with 90+ passer ratings in all six of his appearances this season. Offensive reinforcements nearing return : Running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt (groin) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday after having his practice window opened from Injured Reserve, while center Lucas Patrick cleared the concussion protocol and is slated to start against his former team.

: Running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt (groin) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday after having his practice window opened from Injured Reserve, while center Lucas Patrick cleared the concussion protocol and is slated to start against his former team. Late-week skill position concerns : Wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) shifted from full participation on Thursday to a non-participant on Friday, putting his Monday status in doubt, while Rachaad White (heel) was added to the report on Friday.

: Wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) shifted from full participation on Thursday to a non-participant on Friday, putting his Monday status in doubt, while Rachaad White (heel) was added to the report on Friday. Long-term offensive line setback : Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not expected to return during the 2026 regular season as he recovers from a summer triceps injury, leaving Brandon Coleman to continue anchoring the blindside.

: Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not expected to return during the 2026 regular season as he recovers from a summer triceps injury, leaving Brandon Coleman to continue anchoring the blindside. Depleted defensive front : With defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw both on Injured Reserve, Washington's pass rush is thin up front and will rely heavily on linebackers, including rookie Sonny Styles, who posted 13 tackles against the Giants, and secondary takeaways to slow down Cincinnati.

: With defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw both on Injured Reserve, Washington's pass rush is thin up front and will rely heavily on linebackers, including rookie Sonny Styles, who posted 13 tackles against the Giants, and secondary takeaways to slow down Cincinnati. Secondary monitoring: Safety Quan Martin (shoulder) was limited in both Thursday and Friday practices, whereas tight ends John Bates (shoulder), Chig Okonkwo (back), and Colson Yankoff (knee) were all full participants.

Cincinnati Bengals Team News

Cincinnati arrives in Landover averaging 30.9 points per game, third-best in the NFL, and having scored at least 31 points in five consecutive victories, including a 38-18 rout of Pittsburgh.

Quarterback Update : Joe Burrow leads the league with 27 touchdown passes and holds a 74.7% completion rate. Although Burrow missed his Thursday media availability due to an illness that has circulated through the locker room, he practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday and confirmed he is ready for Monday night.

: Joe Burrow leads the league with 27 touchdown passes and holds a 74.7% completion rate. Although Burrow missed his Thursday media availability due to an illness that has circulated through the locker room, he practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday and confirmed he is ready for Monday night. Interior offensive line injuries : Starting guards Dalton Risner (knees) missed both Thursday and Friday practices, while Dylan Fairchild (oblique) remained limited on both days, creating potential depth concerns against Washington's front.

: Starting guards Dalton Risner (knees) missed both Thursday and Friday practices, while Dylan Fairchild (oblique) remained limited on both days, creating potential depth concerns against Washington's front. Secondary boost and illness watch : Safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) upgraded to full participation on Friday and is on track to return, though starting cornerback Dax Hill (illness) missed both Thursday and Friday sessions.

: Safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) upgraded to full participation on Friday and is on track to return, though starting cornerback Dax Hill (illness) missed both Thursday and Friday sessions. Weapons healthy and firing : Wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) practiced in full all week alongside Ja'Marr Chase, who enters needing one more 200-yard game to tie the NFL career record, while wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) and cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) are practicing fully in their return windows from Injured Reserve.

: Wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) practiced in full all week alongside Ja'Marr Chase, who enters needing one more 200-yard game to tie the NFL career record, while wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) and cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) are practicing fully in their return windows from Injured Reserve. Defensive line rest and absences: Former Washington standout defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and fellow tackle B.J. Hill received veteran rest days late in the week, while linebacker Oren Burks (groin) remained sidelined.

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Head to Head Draw 4 0 1 NFL Preseason Washington Commanders WAS 17 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 31 FT NFL Cincinnati Bengals CIN 33 Washington Commanders WAS 38 FT NFL Preseason Washington Commanders WAS 21 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 19 FT NFL Preseason Washington Commanders WAS 17 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 13 FT NFL Washington Commanders WAS 20 Cincinnati Bengals CIN 9 FT 113 Points scored 105

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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks