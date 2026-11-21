Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals kick-off time
The Washington Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium (Landover, Maryland) during Week 11 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Monday, November 23 at 8.15pm ET / 5.15pm PT.
MVP-calibre Joe Burrow and the red-hot Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) chase a sixth straight victory on Monday Night Football against a rested Washington Commanders (3-5-1) squad looking to spark a playoff push behind Jayden Daniels.
How to watch Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals
Whether you are watching locally or nationally, there are several ways to catch the action. For fans looking for a traditional television broadcast, the game will be aired nationally on ABC.
READ MORE: NFL on TV today
For digital and mobile viewers, live streaming options include ESPN Unlimited and NFL+, allowing you to stream the game live directly to your phone, tablet, or connected smart devices.
If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, streaming service Fubo have plans that carry ABC and ESPN.
You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is offered to all new subscribers.
To get started, go to the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.
After signing up, simply download the Fubo app on your preferred smart TV, phone, or tablet, sign in, and navigate to ABC or ESPN.
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.
Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.
Washington Commanders vs Cincinnati Bengals Team News
Washington Commanders Team News
Washington comes off a 24-21 Thursday Night Football victory over the New York Giants, giving Dan Quinn's squad extra preparation time as they look to stay alive in the NFC East race.
- Quarterback Update: Jayden Daniels (left elbow) continues to practice in full and enters the primetime showdown with 90+ passer ratings in all six of his appearances this season.
- Offensive reinforcements nearing return: Running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt (groin) practiced fully on Thursday and Friday after having his practice window opened from Injured Reserve, while center Lucas Patrick cleared the concussion protocol and is slated to start against his former team.
- Late-week skill position concerns: Wide receiver Treylon Burks (foot) shifted from full participation on Thursday to a non-participant on Friday, putting his Monday status in doubt, while Rachaad White (heel) was added to the report on Friday.
- Long-term offensive line setback: Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is not expected to return during the 2026 regular season as he recovers from a summer triceps injury, leaving Brandon Coleman to continue anchoring the blindside.
- Depleted defensive front: With defensive tackles Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw both on Injured Reserve, Washington's pass rush is thin up front and will rely heavily on linebackers, including rookie Sonny Styles, who posted 13 tackles against the Giants, and secondary takeaways to slow down Cincinnati.
- Secondary monitoring: Safety Quan Martin (shoulder) was limited in both Thursday and Friday practices, whereas tight ends John Bates (shoulder), Chig Okonkwo (back), and Colson Yankoff (knee) were all full participants.
Cincinnati Bengals Team News
Cincinnati arrives in Landover averaging 30.9 points per game, third-best in the NFL, and having scored at least 31 points in five consecutive victories, including a 38-18 rout of Pittsburgh.
- Quarterback Update: Joe Burrow leads the league with 27 touchdown passes and holds a 74.7% completion rate. Although Burrow missed his Thursday media availability due to an illness that has circulated through the locker room, he practiced fully on both Thursday and Friday and confirmed he is ready for Monday night.
- Interior offensive line injuries: Starting guards Dalton Risner (knees) missed both Thursday and Friday practices, while Dylan Fairchild (oblique) remained limited on both days, creating potential depth concerns against Washington's front.
- Secondary boost and illness watch: Safety Kyle Dugger (quadricep) upgraded to full participation on Friday and is on track to return, though starting cornerback Dax Hill (illness) missed both Thursday and Friday sessions.
- Weapons healthy and firing: Wide receiver Tee Higgins (knee) practiced in full all week alongside Ja'Marr Chase, who enters needing one more 200-yard game to tie the NFL career record, while wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (thumb) and cornerback Jalen Davis (hamstring) are practicing fully in their return windows from Injured Reserve.
- Defensive line rest and absences: Former Washington standout defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and fellow tackle B.J. Hill received veteran rest days late in the week, while linebacker Oren Burks (groin) remained sidelined.
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DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream delivers a traditional cable experience over internet protocol, carrying every local broadcast network and key national sports channels like ESPN and FS1. It is the ultimate plug-and-play solution for fans who want a comprehensive channel lineup and reliable DVR with zero long-term contracts.
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AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets
NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders
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