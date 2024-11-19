How to watch today's Wales vs Iceland Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Wales and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wales will take on Iceland in their final group fixture at the UEFA Nations League at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday.

Both these teams can finish as high as first or as low as third depending on how the results go in the final matchday in the group stage. Wales are second, two points behind leaders Turkiye, and Iceland are third, two points behind Tuesday's hosts.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wales vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ViX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wales vs Iceland kick-off time

UEFA Nations League B - Grp. 4 Cardiff City Stadium

The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off at 2.45 pm EST for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 6 L. Tomasson

Wales team news

Wales manager Craig Bellamy has faced further setbacks in November after already losing Owen Beck, Wes Burns, Kieffer Moore, and Nathan Broadhead prior to the international break.

Oxford United striker Mark Harris had to be substituted at halftime in the draw with Turkey following a serious head collision with teammate Joe Rodon.

Iceland team news

In the Iceland camp, left-back Logi Tomasson is suspended due to yellow-card accumulation.

Captain Aron Gunnarsson was forced off in the first half of the victory over Montenegro with what appeared to be a thigh injury. He is doubtful for this fixture.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links