Tunisia vs Mali: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

On the back of a resounding win against South Africa, Mali face off against Tunisia in an intriguing AFCON 2023 contest.
Tunisia were handed a narrow defeat by Namibia in their opening encounter as Deon Hotto scored a goal just on the stroke of the final whistle to give Namibia all three points. The Carthage Eagles will be hoping to turn around their fortunes in their second game as anything other than a win could see them bow out of the competition.
Mali thundered two goals past South Africa in their CAF AFCON opener as Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko were both on the scoresheet for Mali. A win against a struggling Tunisia side could see them march into the knockout stages of the competition and also help them boost their confidence.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Tunisia vs Mali kick-off time
|Date:
|January 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly
Tunisia and Mali will face off at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch Tunisia vs Mali online - TV channels & live streams
The clash between Tunisia and Mali will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN SPORTS in the US. Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture from GOAL's Live Match Centre.
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Tunisia team news
Tunisia have a major injury concern before their fixture against Mali with forward Taha Yassine Khenissi expected to be sidelined for the clash after hobbling off the pitch against Namibia.
Tunisia predicted XI: Said; Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Maaloul; Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni; Achouri, Jouini, Msakni
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hassen, Dahmen, Ben Said
|Defenders:
|Jelassi, Meriah, Ghram, Maaloul, Valery, Abdi, Talbi, Kechrida, Haddadi
|Midfielders:
|Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni, Tka, Mahmoud, Rafia
|Forwards:
|Msakni, Jouini, Khenissi, Ltaief, Srarfi, Sliti, Ben Ouanes, Achouri
Mali team news
Mali will be heavily reliant on Spurs' midfielder Yves Bissouma to command the side's engine room with the midfielder touted to lead his side once again.
The two goalscorers from the previous round, Lassine Sinayoko and Hamari Traore will once again lead Tunisia's forward battery after a scintillating performance in their previous match.
Mali predicted XI: Diarra; Traore, Kouyate, Niakata, Sacko; Dieng, Bissouma, Haidara; Doumbia; Sinayoko, Koita
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Diawara, Diarra, Doumbia
|Defenders:
|Traoré, Dante, Kouyaté, Niakaté (Sikou), Niakaté (Youssoufou), Sacko, Fofana
|Midfielders:
|Haidara, Samassékou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, Traoré (Adama), Dieng, Traoré (Boubacar)
|Forwards:
|Doumbia (Moussa), Sissoko, Doucouré, Diabaté, Koïta, Sinayoko, Dorgeles
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|30 Mar 2022
|Tunisia 0-0 Mali
|WC Qualification CAF
|25 Mar 2022
|Mali 0-1 Tunisia
|WC Qualification CAF
|12 Jan 2022
|Tunisia 0-1 Mali
|Africa Cup of Nations
|16 Jun 2021
|Tunisia 1-0 Mali
|International Friendlies
|28 Jun 2019
|Tunisia 1-1 Mali
|Africa Cup of Nations