Tunisia vs Mali: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Tunisia and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On the back of a resounding win against South Africa, Mali face off against Tunisia in an intriguing AFCON 2023 contest.

Tunisia were handed a narrow defeat by Namibia in their opening encounter as Deon Hotto scored a goal just on the stroke of the final whistle to give Namibia all three points. The Carthage Eagles will be hoping to turn around their fortunes in their second game as anything other than a win could see them bow out of the competition.

Mali thundered two goals past South Africa in their CAF AFCON opener as Hamari Traore and Lassine Sinayoko were both on the scoresheet for Mali. A win against a struggling Tunisia side could see them march into the knockout stages of the competition and also help them boost their confidence.

Tunisia vs Mali kick-off time

Date: January 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly

Tunisia and Mali will face off at the Stade Amadou Gon Coulibaly on January 20, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT in the US.



How to watch Tunisia vs Mali online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Tunisia and Mali will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN SPORTS in the US. Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture from GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Tunisia team news

Tunisia have a major injury concern before their fixture against Mali with forward Taha Yassine Khenissi expected to be sidelined for the clash after hobbling off the pitch against Namibia.

Tunisia predicted XI: Said; Kechrida, Meriah, Talbi, Maaloul; Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni; Achouri, Jouini, Msakni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hassen, Dahmen, Ben Said Defenders: Jelassi, Meriah, Ghram, Maaloul, Valery, Abdi, Talbi, Kechrida, Haddadi Midfielders: Ben Romdhane, Ben Slimane, Skhiri, Laidouni, Tka, Mahmoud, Rafia Forwards: Msakni, Jouini, Khenissi, Ltaief, Srarfi, Sliti, Ben Ouanes, Achouri

Mali team news

Mali will be heavily reliant on Spurs' midfielder Yves Bissouma to command the side's engine room with the midfielder touted to lead his side once again.

The two goalscorers from the previous round, Lassine Sinayoko and Hamari Traore will once again lead Tunisia's forward battery after a scintillating performance in their previous match.

Mali predicted XI: Diarra; Traore, Kouyate, Niakata, Sacko; Dieng, Bissouma, Haidara; Doumbia; Sinayoko, Koita

Position Players Goalkeepers: Diawara, Diarra, Doumbia Defenders: Traoré, Dante, Kouyaté, Niakaté (Sikou), Niakaté (Youssoufou), Sacko, Fofana Midfielders: Haidara, Samassékou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, Traoré (Adama), Dieng, Traoré (Boubacar) Forwards: Doumbia (Moussa), Sissoko, Doucouré, Diabaté, Koïta, Sinayoko, Dorgeles

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30 Mar 2022 Tunisia 0-0 Mali WC Qualification CAF 25 Mar 2022 Mali 0-1 Tunisia WC Qualification CAF 12 Jan 2022 Tunisia 0-1 Mali Africa Cup of Nations 16 Jun 2021 Tunisia 1-0 Mali International Friendlies 28 Jun 2019 Tunisia 1-1 Mali Africa Cup of Nations

