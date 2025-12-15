This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa del Rey
team-logoSporting Gijon
team-logoValencia
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPNSTREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Sporting Gijon vs Valencia Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa del Rey match between Sporting Gijon and Valencia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sporting Gijón will host Valenciaon Tuesday at Estadio Municipal El Molinón-Enrique Castro Quini in a Copa del Rey Round of 32 match.  

Sporting Gijón, from the second tier of Spanish football, boasts strong home form, while Valencia seeks progression despite inconsistent away results.

FuboWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here
ESPN SelectWatch here

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Sporting Gijon vs Valencia kick-off time

crest
Copa del Rey - Copa del Rey

Team news & squads

Sporting Gijon team news

Gijon have been boosted by the return of centre-back Lucas Perrin and midfielder Justin Smith, with both players back in contention after serving their respective suspensions.

Valencia team news

Baptiste Santamaría will not be involved, as his dismissal in the previous round rules him out when he would otherwise have been pushing for a starting role.

Form

SPG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
0/5
Both teams scored
1/5

VAL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

SPG

Last 5 matches

VAL

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting