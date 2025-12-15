How to watch today's Sporting Gijon vs Valencia Copa del Rey game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sporting Gijón will host Valenciaon Tuesday at Estadio Municipal El Molinón-Enrique Castro Quini in a Copa del Rey Round of 32 match.

Sporting Gijón, from the second tier of Spanish football, boasts strong home form, while Valencia seeks progression despite inconsistent away results.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sporting Gijon vs Valencia kick-off time

Team news & squads

Sporting Gijon team news

Gijon have been boosted by the return of centre-back Lucas Perrin and midfielder Justin Smith, with both players back in contention after serving their respective suspensions.

Valencia team news

Baptiste Santamaría will not be involved, as his dismissal in the previous round rules him out when he would otherwise have been pushing for a starting role.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links