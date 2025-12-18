How to watch today's Sparta Prague vs Aberdeen Europa Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sparta Prague hosts Aberdeen in the UEFA Conference League knockout playoff at epet ARENA on Thursday as the Czech league leaders confront the Scottish Premiership's resilient travelers.
Sparta enters with formidable home dominance, unbeaten in 12 recent European matches at this venue and boasting a high-pressing attack, while Aberdeen counters with gritty away form, often grinding out results through set-pieces and counter-thrusts.
|USA
|Paramount+, Fubo
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports
|Canada
|Fubo, DAZN
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|South Africa
|SuperSport, DStv
|India
|Sony LIV
Sparta Prague vs Aberdeen kick-off time
Team news & squads
Sparta Prague team news
Sparta Prague look set to head into the fixture short-handed, with Magnus Kofod Andersen, Dominik Holý, Elias Cobbaut and Emmanuel Uchenna all expected to miss out through injury.
There is also some uncertainty surrounding Santiago Bocari Eneme.
Aberdeen team news
Aberdeen also have fitness concerns of their own, as defenders Gavin Molloy and Kristers Tobers are both sidelined and unavailable for selection.