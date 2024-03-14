Slavia Prague vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Slavia Prague and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Italian heavyweights AC Milan travel to the Fortuna Arena to face Slavia Prague in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 tie.

Slavia Prague managed to score two goals on either side of the half but that wasn't enough for the Salvists as they look to turn around a difficult lead for the hosts.

AC Milan earned themselves a daunting lead in the first leg beating their rivals 4-2 as they have eased their way into the next round of the competition.

Slavia Prague vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: March 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm ET / 10:45 am PT Venue: Fortuna Arena

How to watch Slavia Prague vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The Europa League encounter between Slavia Prague and AC Milan will be available to watch on Paramount+ and ViX+ in the US.

For live updates, viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Slavia Prague team news

Slavia Prague have multiple injury concerns heading into their clash against AC Milan with the duo of Petr Sevcik and Christos Zafeiris ruled out due to their respective knocks.

Czech midfielder David Pech is out with a knee injury while Gambia international Sheriff Sinyan is missing from the engine room due to his injury concern.

The last absentee for Slavia Prague is Senegalese international Malick Diouf who was handed the marching orders in the reverse encounter at San Siro.

Slavia Prague predicted XI: Stanek; Vlcek, Holes, Zima, Boril; Doudera, Masopust, Dorley, Provod, Zmrzly; Chytil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kolář, Staněk, Mandous, Sirotník Defenders: Zima, Ogbu, Holeš, Masopust, Sinyan, Bořil, Vlček, Zmrzlý Midfielders: Ihattaren, Zafeiris, Dorley, Schranz, Jurásek, Diouf, Vorlický, Provod, Tomič, Wallem, Ševčík, Doudera, Ogungbayi, Pech Forwards: Chytil, Jurečka, Tijani, van Buren, Tecl

AC Milan team news

Italian midfielder Tommaso Pobega is the sole injury concern for Milan with the former Torino midfielder yet to heal from his hamstring concern. Defender Alessandro Florenzi picked up another yellow card suspending the Italian from the clash on accumulation.

Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic were both on the scoresheet at San Siro and Pioli would be vying to start the duo once again with the job not yet finished for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Gabbia, Hernandez; Bennacer, Reijnders, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafael Leao

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Mar 2024 AC Milan 4-2 Slavia Prague UEFA Europa League

