Benfica Women vs Lyon Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Champions League match between SL Benfica and Lyon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Benfica Women face Lyon Women in the first leg of the quarter-final tie of the UEFA Women's Champions League.

Benfica Women finished second in Group A behind Spanish giants Barcelona as the Portuguese side secured a ticket to the knockout stages of the competition.

Lyon Women, on the other hand, finished at the summit of Group B with four wins and two draws. The side are leading in the Division 1 Feminine as they look to replicate their heroics in Europe.

SL Benfica vs Lyon kick-off time

Date: March 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio da Luz

SL Benfica and Lyon lock horns at the Estadio da Luz on March 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch SL Benfica vs Lyon online - TV channels & live streams

The match between SL Benfica and Lyon will be available to watch on DAZN in the US while viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

SL Benfica team news

Young midfielder Leticia Almeida will miss out on the hosts' engine room with the Portuguese prodigy undergoing knee surgery.

Canadian starlet Marie-Yasmine Alidou netted four times in six outings in the UWCL group stages and the forward will look to continue her purple patch in front of goal.

SL Benfica predicted XI: Pauels; Araujo, Seica, Uchiebe; L Alves, Faria, Gasper, Falcon; J Silva, Alidou, Nazareth

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pauels, Vilão, Costa Defenders: Seiça, Rebelo, Almendariz, Alves, Costa, Amado, Santos, Silva, Silva, Salvador Midfielders: Alidou, Faria, Almeida, Ucheibe, Norton, Pauleta, Gasper, Falcón, Araujo Forwards: Cintra, Raysla, Nazareth, Silva, Martins, Silva, Gudmundsdóttir, Nogueira

Lyon team news

Lyon have multiple big names missing out from their matchday squad with French defender Wendie Renard confined to the treatment room alongside Swiss midfielder Amandine Henry.

The biggest concern for the visitors is Ada Hegerberg with the forward hobbling off the pitch in the Coupe de France clash against Fleury.

The Norwegian has netted 17 goals in all competitions this season with five coming in the UWCL and her absence could hamper their chances of marching through to the next round.

Lyon predicted XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Mbock, Bacha; Van de Donk, Marozsan, Dabritz; Cascarino, Diani, Le Sommer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Endler, Benkarth Defenders: Carpenter, Gilles, Bathy, Bacha, Mbock, Morroni, Sombath, Majri Midfielders: Van de Donk, Marozsan, Dabritz, Dumornay, Egurrola Forwards: Cascarino, Diani, Le Sommer, Becho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10 Dec 2021 Benfica 0-5 Lyon UEFA Women's Champions League 15 Oct 2021 Lyon 5-0 Benfica UEFA Women's Champions League

