How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers NFL game LIVE: Online stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers kick-off time

11 Oct 2026 - 16:25 Lumen Field

The Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field (Seattle, Washington), in a huge all NFC West clash, during Week 5 of the NFL regular season. The game is scheduled to kick-off on Sunday, October 11 at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.

The 49ers are currently perched pretty at the top of the NFC West, with a flawless 4-0 record, however the defending Super Bowl champs, the Seahawks, are just one spot behind after a 3-1 start to the season.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers

Whether you are tuning in locally or catching the national broadcast, there are a few ways to watch the action. The game will be televised nationally on FOX, which is available to stream through their direct-to-consumer streaming service FOX One.

READ MORE: NFL on TV today

If you are looking to live stream the game without a long-term cable commitment, online streaming service Fubo offers FOX across all of its plans. You can watch the game completely for free by taking advantage of Fubo’s five-day free trial, which is available to all new subscribers.

To get started, simply visit the Fubo website, set up an account, and select a base subscription plan. Although you will need to enter a credit or debit card to activate the trial, you will not be charged as long as you remember to cancel your account in your settings before the five-day period expires.

After signing up, download the Fubo app on your preferred smart device, log in, and navigate to FOX to enjoy the game at no cost.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

For American football fans, a VPN, like ExpressVPN, primarily solves region-locking restrictions by bypassing local TV blackouts. By connecting to a server in a different city or country, fans can watch out-of-market matchups or access cheaper, comprehensive international streaming packages which include every game live.

Additionally, VPN encryption prevents Internet Service Providers from throttling your bandwidth during high-traffic broadcasts, secures your personal data on public Wi-Fi networks, and allows you to access domestic streaming subscriptions like YouTube TV while traveling abroad.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers Team News

San Francisco 49ers Team News

The 49ers' formidable defense faces a critical test as they will be missing several elite pieces, though they get a massive reinforcement on the edge.

Nick Bosa OUT : The All-Pro defensive end will miss his third consecutive game due to a nagging calf and knee injury, leaving a major void in the 49ers' pass rush.

Mykel Williams to Debut : In a major roster boost, defensive end Mykel Williams is slated to make his 2026 season debut. He will be activated from the PUP list on Saturday after recovering from a late-2025 ACL tear. While officially listed as questionable, head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed he is ready to play.

Kyle Juszczyk OUT : The multi-week absence of their star fullback (knee) strips the offense of its premier hybrid blocking tool.

Other Key Absences : Defensive tackle James Thompson Jr. (ankle) and safety Marques Sigle (high-ankle sprain) have also been ruled out. Nickel back Upton Stout (shoulder) is questionable.

Mike Evans Good to Go : Despite battling a painful rib injury, wide receiver Mike Evans carries no game designation and will start alongside Deebo Samuel.

Seattle Seahawks Team News

Head coach Mike Macdonald received highly encouraging news regarding his defensive front, though the backfield remains heavily depleted.

Leonard Williams WILL Play : After rolling his ankle in last week's victory over the Chargers, the team's sack leader has cleared the injury report completely and is fully expected to play.

Backfield Depth Crises : Rushing leader Kenneth Walker III remains sidelined. To make matters worse, Zach Charbonnet (knee) remains on the PUP list and has been ruled out. With Jadarian Price already on IR, the running duties will fall squarely on Emmanuel Wilson and newly signed Robert Henry Jr., who was poached off the Commanders' practice squad.

Ty Okada Returns : Safety Ty Okada has no injury designation and will make his season debut after missing four weeks with a hamstring issue.

Other Deficits : Linebacker Chazz Surratt (calf) and rookie cornerback Julian Neal (hamstring) are officially out. Running back George Holani (ribs/knee) and wideout Irv Charles (knee) are questionable.

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Useful links

AFC East: Buffalo Bills | Miami Dolphins | New England Patriots | New York Jets

NFC East: Dallas Cowboys | Philadelphia Eagles | New York Giants | Washington Commanders

AFC North:Baltimore Ravens | Cleveland Browns | Cincinnati Bengals | Pittsburgh Steelers

NFC North: Chicago Bears | Detroit Lions | Green Bay Packers | Minnesota Vikings

AFC South: Houston Texans | Indianapolis Colts | Jacksonville Jaguars | Tennessee Titans

NFC South: Atlanta Falcons | Carolina Panthers | New Orleans Saints | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AFC West: Denver Broncos | Kansas City Chiefs | Las Vegas Raiders | Los Angeles Chargers

NFC West: Arizona Cardinals | Los Angeles Rams | San Francisco 49ers | Seattle Seahawks



