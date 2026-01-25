On Sunday, January 25, 2026, as the Seattle Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field to determine the NFC representative in Super Bowl LX. This matchup represents the culmination of a highly competitive season in the NFC West, featuring a primary seed in the Seahawks (14-3) against a resilient divisional rival in the Rams (12-5) who have navigated a rigorous wild card path to reach this conference final.

The game is scheduled for a 6:30 p.m ET/3:30 p.m. PT kickoff in Seattle, serving as the second half of a championship Sunday doubleheader that begins with the AFC Championship between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams online - TV channels & live streams

The domestic television rights for the 2026 NFC Championship Game are held exclusively by FOX. To reflect the magnitude of the contest, the network has deployed its premier broadcasting crew to the Pacific Northwest. Kevin Burkhardt will provide the play-by-play commentary, joined in the booth by lead color analyst Tom Brady, who is concluding his second full postseason as a member of the FOX A-team. On-field reporting will be handled by Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi, ensuring comprehensive sideline coverage throughout the duration of the event.

The 2026 postseason marks a significant transition in the NFL's media landscape with the full integration of direct-to-consumer services and digital bundles designed for cord-cutters. Fox One has emerged as the primary digital home for FOX's linear content, offering a standalone subscription for fans without a traditional multi-channel video programming distributor.

Fubo stands out as a sports-centric option, offering a five-day free trial that includes FOX, along with the full suite of postseason broadcasters such as CBS, NBC, and ESPN/ABC. This service is particularly advantageous for fans who wish to experience the multiview features and extensive cloud DVR capabilities that allow for up to 1,000 hours of recording.

YouTube TV remains a dominant player in the space, currently offering a 21-day trial for new subscribers, which is sufficient to cover both the Championship Round and Super Bowl LX. The platform provides a consistent 1080p stream and an intuitive user interface that has been optimized for live sports consumption.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Seattle Seahawks vs Los Angeles Rams kick-off time

Team news & squads

Seattle Seahawks team news

The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2026 NFC Championship Game as the conference’s premier team, having secured the #1 seed with a 14-3 regular-season record. This performance marks a significant milestone in the post-Pete Carroll era, as the team has flourished under the defensive-minded leadership of head coach Mike Macdonald and an innovative offensive scheme implemented by coordinator Klint Kubiak. The Seahawks’ journey to this stage was punctuated by a dominant 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round, a game that showcased their capacity for overwhelming both divisional rivals and top-tier competition.

A central narrative of the Seahawks' 2025 season has been the continued career resurgence of Sam Darnold. During the regular season, Darnold achieved a 67.7% completion rate, throwing for 4,048 yards and 25 touchdowns. His PFF grade of 91.3 on play-action throws led the league, highlighting his synergy with a scheme that leverages explosive plays off deceptive backfield movements.

Defensively, the Seahawks have leaned on a core of physical playmakers who have thrived in Macdonald’s disguise-heavy schemes. Linebacker Ernest Jones IV set the tone in the postseason with a six-tackle, one-interception, and one-forced-fumble performance against San Francisco.

The unit finished the regular season as the NFL’s top scoring defense, creating a formidable "blue wall" at Lumen Field, a venue where the Seahawks hold a historic 13-3 home-postseason record. However, the team must now adjust to the loss of running back Zach Charbonnet, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury in the Divisional Round. The potential return of George Holani from injured reserve remains a critical storyline, as Kenneth Walker III prepares to shoulder the vast majority of the rushing duties against a stout Rams front.

Los Angeles Rams team news

The Los Angeles Rams arrive in Seattle as a battle-hardened wild card team that has defied preseason expectations to reach their third NFC Championship Game in head coach Sean McVay’s nine-season tenure. Finishing the regular season with a 12-5 record, the Rams have relied on an elite veteran core and a series of high-profile acquisitions that have revitalized their offensive output. Their path to the conference final involved a thrilling 34-31 wild card win over the Carolina Panthers and a gritty 20-17 overtime victory against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, a game won on a 42-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Mevis.

Matthew Stafford’s 2025 campaign has been nothing short of historic, resulting in him being named the PFWA MVP and an Associated Press First Team All-Pro. At age 37, Stafford led the league with passing yards 4,707 and passing touchdowns 46, while maintaining an elite efficiency with only eight interceptions. His ability to navigate pressure and deliver accurate passes to the boundaries was on full display in the overtime win against Chicago, where he connected with Davante Adams on a critical toe-tapping 12-yard gain to keep the game-winning drive alive.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams have transitioned to a younger identity that emphasizes speed and opportunistic turnovers. Sophomore outside linebacker Byron Young led the team with 12 sacks, earning an All-NFC selection, while safety Kam Curl emerged as the postseason's defensive anchor. Curl’s performance in the Divisional Round—13 tackles and a diving overtime interception of Caleb Williams—exemplifies the Rams' "bend but don't break" philosophy that has kept them competitive in high-scoring shootouts.

Form

SEA - Form All Seattle Seahawks 41 - 6 San Francisco 49ers W

San Francisco 49ers 3 - 13 Seattle Seahawks W

Carolina Panthers 10 - 27 Seattle Seahawks W

Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams W

Seattle Seahawks 18 - 16 Indianapolis Colts W LA - Form All Chicago Bears 17 - 20 Los Angeles Rams W

Carolina Panthers 31 - 34 Los Angeles Rams W

Los Angeles Rams 37 - 20 Arizona Cardinals W

Atlanta Falcons 27 - 24 Los Angeles Rams L

Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams L

Head-to-Head Record

SEA Last 5 matches LA 2 Wins 0 Draws 3 Wins Seattle Seahawks 38 - 37 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 21 - 19 Seattle Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams 25 - 30 Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks 20 - 26 Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams 17 - 16 Seattle Seahawks

