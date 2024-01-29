Salernitana vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

AS Roma travel to the Stadio Arechi to face bottom-seeded Salernitana in an intriguing Serie A clash.
Salernitana are on a shambolic streak of three consecutive defeats as they are seeded at the foot of the table and have a daunting task ahead of them with their rivals coming into the contest on the back of a win.
Roma brushed aside Verona in their last game to register their first win in four games and the Italian heavyweights will look to continue this momentum against a struggling opposition.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Salernitana vs Roma kick-off time
|Date:
|January 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|2:45 pm ET / 1:45 am PT
|Venue:
|Stadio Arechi
Salernitana and Roma will face off at the Stadio Arechi with kick-off scheduled at 2:45 pm ET / 1:45 am PT in the US.
How to watch Salernitana vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams
The Serie A clash will be available to watch on Paramount+ in the US with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Salernitana team news
Former Roma employee Federico Fazio is in the treatment room due to a thigh problem alongside talismanic goalscorer Boulaye Dia.
While the duo of Lassana Coulibaly and Jovane Cabral are sidelined due to their international commitments.
Salernitana predicted XI:Ochoa; Zanoli, Gyomber, Daniliuc, Bradaric; Martegani, Maggiore, Basic; Candreva, Tchaouna; Simy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ochoa, Costil, Fiorillo
|Defenders:
|Allocca, Daniliuc, Pirola, Lovato, Gyomber, Bronn, Fazio, Bradaric, Mazzocchi, Sambia
|Midfielders:
|Legowski, Coulibaly, Maggiore, Bohinen, Kastanos, Candreva, Martegani
|Forwards:
|Botheim, Ikwuemesi, Simy, Stewart, Jovane, Sfait, Tchaouna, Mikael
Roma team news
The visitors would be bolstered by the return of marquee forward Paulo Dybala who has shaken off his minor injury while the duo of Gianluca Mancini and Bryan Cristante are also back from their respective suspensions.
The absentees for Roma include Tammy Abraham, Renato Sanches, Chris Smalling, and Leonardo Spinazzola while Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes will have to serve a one-match suspension.
Sardar Azmoun and Evan Ndicka are still on international duty and will be unavailable to feature against Salernitana.
AS Roma predicted XI: Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Llorente, Kristensen; Pellegrini, Cristante, Bove; El Shaarawy, Dybala; Lukaku
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Patricio, Svilar, Boer
|Defenders:
|Mancini, Llorente, Spinazzola, Kristensen, Celik, Karsdorp, Kambulla
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Paredes, Bove, Pagano, Zalewski, Pellegrini
|Forwards:
|Lukaku, Azmoun, Belotti, El Shaarawy, Dybala
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|20 Aug 2023
|Roma 2-2 Salernitana
|Serie A
|22 May 2023
|Roma 2-2 Salernitana
|Serie A
|15 Aug 2022
|Salernitana 0-1 Roma
|Serie A
|10 April 2022
|Roma 2-1 Salernitana
|Serie A
|30 Aug 2021
|Salernitana 0-4 Roma
|Serie A