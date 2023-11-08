How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Sociedad and Benfica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a fiesty Group D clash in the UEFA Champions League, table-toppers Real Sociedad cross swords with Portuguese side Benfica.

Despite being plotted in a difficult group alongside Inter and Benfica, Real Sociedad have defied all odds as they are seeded at the pinnacle of the summit halfway through the group stages. After a stalemate with Inter in the first week, Sociedad have defeated both Salzburg and Benfica once as they are looking to cement their position in the knockout stages.

After finishing at the top of their group in the 2022/23 UCL campaign, Benfica have stumbled in Europe this term as they find themselves hovering around the foot of the table. The Eagles have lost all their three opening games and are vying for their first win in Europe this term. Benfica's biggest concern has been their goal scoring form as they are yet to register themselves on the scoresheet and the Portuguese side will look to change their fortunes against Real Sociedad.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Real Sociedad vs Benfica kick-off time

Date: November 8, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT Venue: Reale Arena

Real Sociedad will welcome Benfica to the Reale Arena with kick-off scheduled at 12:45 pm ET / 9:45 am PT.

How to watch Real Sociedad vs Benfica online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fubo TV, TUDN, and ViX+ while viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights of the UCL clash will be available on UEFA Champions League's Official Page.

Team news & squads

Real Sociedad team news

Real Sociedad had a new entrant to their injury list with Hamari Traore hobbling off last weekend with a muscle problem. Traore joins former Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney in the treatment room as the Scottish defender heals from a hamstring issue.

Former Leipzig forward Andre Silva is nursing a muscle problem while Martin Merquelanz is recovering from a knee issue.

Brais Mendez broke the deadlock during Sociedad's last game against Benfica as the Spaniard's strike was the only goal of the match and the youngster would once again look to create havoc in the opposing defense.

Real Sociedad Predicted XI: Remiro; Elustondo, Zubeldia, Le Normand, Munoz; Mendez, Zubimendi, Merino; Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea

Position Players Goalkeepers: Remiro, Marrero Defenders: Le Normand, Zubeldia, Elustondo, Munoz, Pacheco, Odriozola Midfielders: Zubimendi, Merino, Mendez, De Zarate, Turrientes, Olasagasti, Marin, Zakharyan Forwards: Kubo, Oyarzabal, Barrenetxea, Sadiq, Cho, Fernandez

Benfica team news

The attacking pair of David Neres and Petar Musa is sidelined because of a knee concern and Tonsillitis, respectively. Alexander Bah and Juan Bernat are both healing from their respective knocks while Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu continues his recovery from a muscle problem.

The attacking trio of Rafa Silva, Angel Di Maria, and Arthur Cabral are yet to find the back of the net and the three would be looking to change Benfica's fortunes with some goals.

Di Maria has bagged seven goals in all competitions but the 2022 World Cup winner is yet to rattle the net in Europe this season.

Benfica Predicted XI: Trubin; Silva, Otamendi, Morato; Neves, Mario, Luis, Aursnes; Silva, Cabral, Di Maria



Position Players Goalkeepers: Trubin, Soares, Kokubo Defenders: Silva, Morata, Victor, Araujo, Otamendi, Jurasek Midfielders: Florentino, Neves, Aursnes, Mario, Chiquinho Forwards: Rafa, Di Maria, Cabral, Gouveia, Tengstedt

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Oct 2023 Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad UEFA Champions League

