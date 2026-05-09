Bundesliga - Bundesliga Red Bull Arena Leipzig

Today's game between RB Leipzig and St. Pauli will kick-off at May 9, 2026, 9:30 AM.

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TV channel and live stream options for RB Leipzig vs St. Pauli are listed below.

US viewers can watch the match live on Fubo or ESPN Select. If you are travelling outside your home country and cannot access your usual broadcaster, a VPN can help. By connecting to a server in a supported region, you can watch the match as you normally would from home.

RB Leipzig host St. Pauli at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig in a Bundesliga fixture with very different implications for each side.

Leipzig arrive sitting third in the table, still in contention for a strong European finish. Marco Rose's side have been one of the more consistent teams in the division over the past month, and the home crowd will expect them to press that advantage.

St. Pauli, by contrast, are rooted in 17th place and staring down the prospect of relegation. Three defeats in their last four Bundesliga outings have left their survival bid in serious trouble, and they need points urgently.

Yan Diomande has been central to Leipzig's recent form, and the 19-year-old's performances have drawn attention well beyond Saxony. Leipzig's attack has looked sharp, and St. Pauli's defensive record this season offers little reassurance for the visitors.

For St. Pauli, the task is stark. They have scored only four goals across their last five Bundesliga matches and conceded ten. A trip to a side chasing European football is about as difficult a fixture as the calendar could have produced at this stage of the season.

Read on for full details of how to watch RB Leipzig vs St. Pauli live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs St. Pauli with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

RB Leipzig are without four players through injury: L. Zingerle, S. Suleiman, E. Banzuzi, and V. Gebel. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Their projected XI reads: M. Vandevoordt; E. Bitshiabu, R. Baku, W. Orban, M. Finkgrafe; C. Baumgartner, X. Schlager, N. Seiwald; Y. Diomande, A. Nusa, R. Cruz.

St. Pauli travel to Leipzig with five players sidelined through injury: M. Pereira Lage, R. Jones, S. Spari, L. Ritzka, and M. Saliakas. No suspensions affect the away squad. Their projected XI is: N. Vasilj; H. Wahl, K. Mets, T. Ando, E. Smith; L. Oppie, D. Sinani, J. Irvine, J. Fujita; A. Pyrka, A. Hountondji.

Form

RB Leipzig have won four of their last five Bundesliga matches, recording a W4 D0 L1 record across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on May 2, which snapped a four-match winning streak. Before that, they beat Union Berlin 3-1 and won away at Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1. Leipzig scored 8 goals and conceded 6 across those five fixtures.

St. Pauli have managed just two draws and suffered three defeats in their last five Bundesliga outings, with no wins recorded. Their most recent match was a 1-2 loss at Mainz 05 on May 3, and they were beaten 2-0 by FC Heidenheim on April 25. A 0-5 defeat at Bayern Munich on April 11 represents the low point of that run. Across those five matches, St. Pauli scored four goals and conceded ten.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 at the Millerntor Stadion on January 27, 2026, in the Bundesliga. Before that, RB Leipzig won 2-0 at home against St. Pauli in February 2025, and Leipzig also beat St. Pauli 4-2 in the DFB-Pokal in October 2024. Across the last four competitive meetings, Leipzig have won twice and drawn twice, with St. Pauli yet to win in that sequence.

Standings

In the Bundesliga table, RB Leipzig sit third while St. Pauli are in 17th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch RB Leipzig vs St. Pauli today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: