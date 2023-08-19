Rangers vs Greenock Morton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Morton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rangers enter the second round or the last-16 phase of the 2023-24 Scottish League Cup when they welcome Greenock Morton to Ibrox on Saturday.

The Gers recently overcame Swiss side Servette 3-2 over two legs in the Champions League third qualifying round, and are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership after two league games.

It is set to be a busy month for Michael Beagle and his men, who will take on PSV as they continue with their quest of making it to the Champions League group stage, while Morton qualified as one of the three best runners-up teams at the League Cup after earlier finishing second to Ross County in Group D.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rangers vs Greenock Morton kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 am EDT Venue: Ibrox Stadium

The Scottish League Cup match between Rangers and Greenock Morton will be played at the Ibrox Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 7:30 am EDT on August 19 in the United States (US).

How to watch Rangers vs Greenock Morton online - TV channels & live streams

Live updates on GOAL GOAL Live updates

The game will not be televised in the United States. However, GOAL will have live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Rangers team news

A muscle strain is set to keep Ridvan Yilmaz out of action for at least a couple of weeks, while Steven Davis seems close to a comeback from a cruciate ligament injury in December 2022.

Beale will have an eye out for the deciding Champions League tie against PSV in a matter of days, as some changes to the XI should be expected from the 1-1 draw against Servette earlier this week.

As a result, the likes of Todd Cantwell and Nicolas Raskin are likely to be offered a rest but could come off the bench among other key players.

Rangers possible XI: McCrorie; Sterling, Balogun, King, Ridvan; Jack, Cifuentes; Dowell, Hagi, Matondo; Danilo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Butland, McCrorie, McLaughlin, K. Wright Defenders: Goldson, Davies, Souttar, King, Balogun, Barisic, Tavernier, Sterling, Devine Midfielders: Kamara, Cifuentes, Lundstram, Raskin, Jack, Ofoborh, McPake, Cantwell, Hagi, Dowell, Lawrence, Sima, Matondo, S. Wright Forwards: Danilo, Sakala, Dessers, Roofe, Lammers

Greenock Morton team news

Morton boss Dougie Imrie will look to utilise the services of Robbie Crawford amid speculations of the attacking midfielder's exit from the club.

Iain Wilson may also have a role to play in the midfield upon joining the club on loan from third-tier side Queen of the South.

Greenock Morton possible XI: MacDonald; McGrattan, O'Connor, Broadfoot, Waters; Blues, Crawford, Power; Quitongo, Boyd, Muirhead.

Position Players Goalkeepers: MacDonald, Mullen Defenders: Baird, O'Connor, Broadfoot, Waters Midfielders: Wilson, Crawford, Gillespie, Blues, King, McGrattan, Bearne Forwards: Muirhead, Oakley, Quitongo, Boyd, Garrity

Head-to-Head Record

In the five times that the two sides have faced each other across all competitions, Rangers have clearly dominated on all occasions, with the most recent game being in February 2017. This will be the first time the two teams will be involved in a Scottish League Cup tie.

Date Match Competition Feb 12, 2017 Rangers 2-1 Greenock Morton Scottish FA Cup Mar 11, 2016 Rangers 3-1 Greenock Morton Scottish Championship Jan 25, 2015 Greenock Morton 0-2 Rangers Scottish Championship Dec 12, 2015 Rangers 2-2 Greenock Morton Scottish Championship Sep 27, 2015 Greenock Morton 0-4 Rangers Scottish Championship

Useful links