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UEFA Nations League A
team-logoPortugal
Estadio Municipal de Braga
team-logoDenmark
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fox One
Falza Rivaldi
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Watch Portugal vs. Denmark live today: Who is broadcasting the match on TV and via live stream?

TV Guide & Streaming
Portugal vs Denmark
Portugal
Denmark
UEFA Nations League A

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch Portugal vs Denmark in live UEFA Nations League A action today.

How to watch Portugal vs Denmark with a VPN

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  • Get a reliable VPN. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).
  • Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.
United StatesFubo
United KingdomAmazon Prime Video
CanadaFubo
AustraliabeIN SPORTS CONNECT
New ZealandbeIN SPORTS CONNECT
IrelandVirgin Media Two
IndiaSony LIV
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
CaribbeanBluu
  • Connect to the server. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).
  • Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.
  • Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

crest
UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 5
Estadio Municipal de Braga

Portugal host Denmark at the Estádio Municipal de Braga on Saturday, November 14, in a UEFA Nations League Group A4 fixture that carries emotional weight beyond the three points on offer.

The defending champions enter this match having already secured their place in the quarterfinals, but Jorge Jesus will not want his side to lose focus. Portugal have won four consecutive Nations League matches since their World Cup exit to Spain in July, scoring nine goals across those fixtures.

The occasion carries added significance as Portugal's first competitive match since Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football. In a remarkable tribute, every member of the matchday squad will wear the iconic number 7 shirt during the pre-match walk-out, with a standing ovation planned for the seventh minute of the game.

Ronaldo's absence is not the only personnel concern for Jesus. Rafael Leao picked up a knock during Galatasaray's Super Lig victory and faces a fitness assessment, while Nuno Tavares was forced off at half-time for Lazio and has since been replaced in the squad by Monaco's Flavio Nazinho, who earns his first senior call-up.

Denmark arrive at A Pedreira in second place in the group, six points behind Portugal. Brian Riemer's side recorded a 1-0 win over Wales in their last Nations League outing but have conceded seven goals in their two defeats against Norway and Portugal this campaign. Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu has also withdrawn from the Danish squad after failing a fitness test, adding to Riemer's selection headaches.

It promises to be a charged atmosphere in Braga. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match.

Team news & squads

Portugal vs Denmark Probable lineups

4-1-3-2
Portugal crest
Portugal
POR
Formation
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
4-4-2
D. CostaD. CostaR. VeigaR. VeigaN. TavaresN. TavaresJ. CanceloJ. CanceloR. DiasR. DiasR. LeaoR. LeaoTrincaoTrincaoJ. PalhinhaJ. PalhinhaB. FernandesB. FernandesJ. FelixJ. FelixG. RamosG. RamosM. HermansenM. HermansenR. KristensenR. KristensenJ. AndersenJ. AndersenO. ProvstgaardO. Provstgaardteam-logoJ. Maehleteam-logoM. DaramyV. FroholdtV. FroholdtM. HjulmandM. HjulmandG. IsaksenG. IsaksenW. OsulaW. OsulaR. HoejlundR. Hoejlund
Denmark crest
Denmark
DEN
4-1-3-2
Portugal

Starting XI

Denmark

Manager

  • J. Jesus
  • B. Riemer

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