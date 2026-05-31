Today's game between Poland and Ukraine will kick-off at May 31, 2026, 11:30 AM.

Poland vs Ukraine is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Poland and Ukraine meet in an international friendly, with both nations using the fixture to fine-tune their preparations ahead of a busy summer.

Poland come into this game on the back of a mixed run of World Cup qualifying results. They picked up back-to-back wins against Albania and Malta before a 3-2 defeat to Sweden in their most recent qualifier left them with work to do in their group.

Ukraine, who have shown resilience throughout their qualifying campaign, arrive in decent shape after a 1-0 friendly win over Albania in late March. That result helped steady confidence following a 3-1 loss to Sweden in their previous qualifier.

The two nations have a familiar dynamic in this fixture. Poland have won the last two meetings between the sides, including a 3-1 victory in a friendly in June 2024, and they will be looking to continue that run on home soil.

For Ukraine, this represents an opportunity to build momentum and test their squad depth against a Poland side that carries genuine quality across the pitch.

Read on for full details on how to watch Poland vs Ukraine, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time information.

How to watch Poland vs Ukraine with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for either Poland or Ukraine ahead of this friendly. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the home side at this stage, and Poland's projected XI has not been confirmed. Ukraine are similarly without confirmed squad updates, with no injuries, suspensions, or probable lineup provided at this time. Further details will be added closer to kick-off as both coaching staffs confirm their selections.

Form

Poland have won three of their last five matches, drawing one and losing one, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Sweden in World Cup qualifying, a result that followed a 2-1 win over Albania. Poland also claimed a 2-3 win away to Malta and held the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw during that five-match stretch.

Ukraine have also recorded three wins from their last five, losing twice. Their most recent result was a 1-0 friendly win over Albania, which came after a 3-1 qualifying defeat to Sweden. Earlier in the sequence, Ukraine beat Iceland 2-0 and Azerbaijan 2-1, with a heavy 4-0 loss to France the low point of the run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-1 Poland win in a friendly in June 2024, with Poland as the home team. Before that, Poland won 2-0 in a November 2020 friendly, also at home. Across the last five meetings, Poland have won three times and Ukraine have won twice, with the two Ukrainian victories coming in World Cup qualifying fixtures in 2013.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Poland vs Ukraine today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: