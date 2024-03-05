Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Philadelphia Union and Pachuca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union will look to march into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as they host Mexican side Pachuca in the Round of 16 of the competition.

Philadelphia Union defeated Costa Rican outfit Deportivo Saprissa in the First Round of the CONCACAF Champions Cup as they won the contest 6-5 on aggregate.

Pachuca, on the other hand, are playing their first game of the competition as they earned a spot straight into the Round of 16. The Mexican side are in sublime form in the Liga MX as they look to replicate their heroics against Philadelphia.

Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca kick-off time

Date: March 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union will welcome Pachuca at the Subaru Park on March 5, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Pachuca online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, FS2, and ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union's Julian Carranza is currently leading the goalscoring charts at the CONCACAF Champions Cup having netted four goals in two games against Deportivo Saprissa.

The American side will be without Jack Elliot who was handed the marching orders in the previous tie ruling him out of the first leg against Pachuca while goalkeeper Andre Blake has picked up a knock meaning he'll be sidelined out of the contest.

Philadelphia Union predicted XI: Trent, Mbaizo, Lowe, Elliot, Harriel; McGlynn, Martinez, Bedoya; Gazdog; Carranza, Donovan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Semmle, Trent Defenders: Glesnes, Elliot, Lowe, Makhanya, Portella, Wagner, Real, LeFlore, Mbaizo, Harriel, Berdecio Midfielders: Martinez, Bueno, McGlynn, Bedoya, Ngabo, Gazdag, Rafanello, Pariano Forwards: Anderson, Sullivan, Torres, Carranza, Uhre, Baribo, Donovan

Pachuca team news

Paraguayan midfielder Celso Ortiz is the solitary player ruled out for the visitors' with him suffering from a knee injury.

Pachuca predicted XI: Eulogio; A. Sanchez, Berlanga, Barreto, Gonzalez; Luna, Sanchez; Macias, De La Rosa, Idrissi; Castillo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio Defenders: Barreto, Cabral, L. Sanchez, Perez, B. Castillo, J. Castillo, Berlanga, Aceves, A. Sanchez Midfielders: Montiel, Ortiz, Pedraza, E. Sanchez, Marchand, Lopez, Terans, Idrissi, D. Hernandez, Hinestroza, Rodriguez, Figueroa, Gonzalez Forwards: Di Yorio, De la Rosa, I. Hernandez, Rondon

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25 Sept 2022 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Pachuca Club Friendlies

