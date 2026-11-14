How to watch Panama vs Curacao with a VPN

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Get a reliable VPN . Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet).

. Choose a trusted VP service provider and download the application to your device (PC, mobile, tablet). Choose server location. Select a VPN server in the country where the match is being officially broadcast.

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Connect to the server . Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address).

. Turn on the VPN and connect to the selected server to change your digital location (IP address). Visit Official Broadcaster. Go to the website or open the official streaming app of the sports broadcaster holding the rights.

Sign in & find stream. Create or log in to your official broadcaster to gain full access and enjoy the match!

Match Preview

CONCACAF Nations League - Quarter Finals 15 Nov 2026 - 18:00 Estadio Rommel Fernandez

Panama host Curacao at Estadio Rommel Fernandez in Panama City in a CONCACAF Nations League fixture with genuine stakes for both sides.

Thomas Christiansen's Panama side come into this match on the back of a mixed run of results. After losses to England at the World Cup and New Zealand in a friendly, they have shown some resilience but will need a sharper edge to claim three points on home soil.

Curacao arrive in strong Nations League form under Dick Advocaat. The visitors have won three of their last four games in the competition, including a 6-1 demolition of Nicaragua and a dramatic 3-4 win away at Costa Rica, and they will carry confidence into this fixture.

The two sides met earlier in this Nations League campaign, playing out a 0-0 draw. That result gives Curacao a measure of momentum going into the return fixture, having held Panama without conceding.

Curacao currently sit top of their group in the CONCACAF Nations League standings, which underlines just how far Dick Advocaat's side have come in this competition.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Panama vs Curacao live, including kick-off time and where to find a stream, read on.

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