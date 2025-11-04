How to watch today's Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Today's UEFA Champions League soccer game between Olympiakos and PSV Eindhoven will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

PSV come into this game following their morale-boosting 6-2 victory over Italian champions Napoli on Matchday 3. That win leaves them on four points from their opening three games - just two points off automatic qualification going into tonight's game. Olympiakos, meanwhile, need a win if they are to realistically stand a chance of qualifying. They have just one point from their opening three games.

Champions League - Champions League Karaiskakis Stadium

If you're a new customer to Paramount+, you can watch the game using a free seven day trial by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Olympiakos, PSV Eindhoven or other UEFA Champions League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

UEFA Champions League Standings

Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven Recent Form

Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven H2H

Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

How to watch Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

Useful links