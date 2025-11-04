+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Champions League
team-logoOlympiacos
Karaiskakis Stadium
team-logoPSV Eindhoven
STREAM LIVE ON PARAMOUNT+
Neil Bennett

How to watch today's Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven UEFA Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Champions League match between Olympiacos and PSV Eindhoven, as well as kick-off time and team news

Today's UEFA Champions League soccer game between Olympiakos and PSV Eindhoven will be shown live on Paramount+ here in the United States. The game will kick-off at 04:00 pm Eastern Time, 01:00 pm Pacific Time.

PSV come into this game following their morale-boosting 6-2 victory over Italian champions Napoli on Matchday 3. That win leaves them on four points from their opening three games - just two points off automatic qualification going into tonight's game. Olympiakos, meanwhile, need a win if they are to realistically stand a chance of qualifying. They have just one point from their opening three games.

crest
Champions League - Champions League
Karaiskakis Stadium

If you're a new customer to Paramount+, you can watch the game using a free seven day trial by clicking here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the game, including form, head-to-head records, where the game will be broadcast around the world and more.

Live stream Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven worldwide

If you are out of the country and you would like to watch the latest Olympiakos, PSV Eindhoven or other UEFA Champions League soccer game on your preferred streaming platform, you can do so using a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Bypass geo-restrictions with NordVPNSign up now

UEFA Champions League Standings

Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven Recent Form

OLY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

PSV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven H2H

OLY

Last 3 matches

PSV

1

Win

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Olympiakos vs PSV Eindhoven Team News

Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven lineups

OlympiacosHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestPSV
88
K. Tzolakis
5
L. Pirola
45
C
P. Retsos
23
Rodinei
3
F. Ortega
96
C. Mouzakitis
10
G. Martins
14
Dani Garcia
22
Chiquinho
56
D. Podence
9
A. El Kaabi
32
M. Kovar
3
Y. Gasiorowski
22
C
J. Schouten
2
A. Salah-Eddine
8
S. Dest
23
J. Veerman
34
I. Saibari
17
Mauro Junior
5
I. Perisic
20
G. Til
27
D. Man

4-3-3

PSVAway team crest

OLY
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mendilibar

PSV
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Bosz

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

How to watch Olympiacos vs PSV Eindhoven online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

Useful links

Advertisement