How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Malmo Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nottingham Forest will play Malmö FF on Thursday at The City Ground for a UEFA Europa League group stage match.

Nottingham Forest is currently 23rd in the Europa League standings with five points, while Malmö FF is 33rd with a point. This match is crucial for both teams’ hopes of advancing from the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Malmo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ and VIX in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nottingham Forest vs Malmoe FF kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League City Ground, Nottingham

The match will be played on Thursday at The City Ground, with kick-off at 3 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nottingham Forest team news

Nottingham Forest are still without Ola Aina and Douglas Luiz, both nursing thigh problems, while Chris Wood continues his recovery from a knee issue.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is out with a hip injury, and Dilane Bakwa remains unavailable. Angus Gunn also misses out through a knee complaint and cannot be selected, along with Taiwo Awoniyi, Omari Hutchinson and Jair Cunha, who are all ineligible.

Malmoe FF team news

Malmo have their own injury concerns, with Arnor Sigurdsson sidelined by a thigh problem, Gentian Lajqi recovering from an ACL injury and Erik Botheim continuing his rehabilitation from a broken leg.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links