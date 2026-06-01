Today's game between Norway and Sweden will kick-off at Jun 1, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Norway vs Sweden is available to watch in the United States on Fubo, FS2, and Fox One. Fubo carries the match as part of its live soccer coverage and offers a free trial for new subscribers. Watch live on Fubo or tune in via FS2 and Fox One.

Norway and Sweden meet at the Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo in a pre-World Cup friendly that carries more weight than most. With both nations heading to North America in a matter of weeks, this Scandinavian derby offers each squad a final chance to sharpen their preparations on familiar ground.

For Norway, the stakes feel particularly charged. Stale Solbakken's side qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a perfect record — eight wins from eight — and will enter the tournament in Group I alongside France, Senegal, and Iraq. It is the country's first World Cup appearance since 1998, and the expectation around Erling Haaland and this generation of Norwegian players has rarely been higher.

Sweden arrive under Graham Potter with their own World Cup ambitions intact. The Blågult drew Sweden into Group F, where they will face Tunisia, the Netherlands, and Japan. Potter's squad is building momentum at the right time, having won their last two competitive matches in World Cup qualification.

The absence of Dejan Kulusevski continues to cast a shadow over Sweden's attacking options. The Tottenham midfielder has now missed the entire 2025-26 season through injury, though the national team's medical staff have offered cautious encouragement that he will return to football.

Both squads are finalising their World Cup rosters. FIFA's deadline for final 26-man squad submissions falls on June 1, meaning this fixture doubles as a last audition for players on the fringes of selection.

For US viewers looking to catch the action live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Norway vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

Solbakken has named a strong Norway squad with Erling Haaland leading the attack. The projected XI includes Nyland in goal, a back four of Bjoerkan, Ajer, Oestigard, and Pedersen, with Thorsby, Thorstvedt, and Berge in midfield, and Bobb, Nusa, and Haaland ahead of them. There are no reported injuries or suspensions for the home side.

Potter's Sweden are without Gabriel Gudmundsson through injury, but otherwise have a full complement available. The projected XI lines up with Nordfeldt in goal, Lindelof, Lagerbielke, and Starfelt in defence alongside Nygren, with Elanga, Karlstroem, Ayari, Herman Johansson, and Daniel Svensson in midfield and attack, and Alexander Isak leading the line. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions 5 G. Gudmundsson

Form

Norway head into the match having gone W2-D2-L1 across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a goalless draw with Switzerland in a friendly on March 31. Before that, they lost 2-1 to the Netherlands, but their two wins came in World Cup qualifying — a 4-1 victory over Estonia and a 1-4 win away to Italy. Across the five matches, Norway scored seven goals and conceded five.

Sweden's last five reads W2-D1-L2. Potter's side are in better recent form, winning their last two qualifiers — 1-3 away to Ukraine and 3-2 against Poland on March 31. Their sole draw in that run was a 1-1 stalemate with Slovenia, while they lost 4-1 to Switzerland and 0-1 to Kosovo. Sweden scored nine goals in those five games and conceded seven.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 3-2 win for Norway at home in the UEFA Nations League B on June 12, 2022. In the reverse fixture one week earlier, Norway also came out on top, winning 2-1 in Sweden. Across the last five meetings, Norway hold an advantage with three wins to Sweden's zero, with two draws. The 2019 European Championship qualifying encounters produced a 1-1 draw in Stockholm and a 3-3 thriller in Oslo.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Norway vs Sweden today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: