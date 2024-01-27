Nigeria vs Cameroon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Cameroon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nigeria and Cameroon will square off in an intriguing Round of 16 tie in the CAF AFCON 2023 with both sides looking to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Nigeria finished their group stage in second place, tied on points with Equatorial Guinea with a goal difference separating the two sides. Yet to lose a fixture at the AFCON 2023, Nigeria will be vying to continue this winning momentum when they face Cameroon.

Cameroon, on the other hand, needed an injury-time goal from Christopher Wooh to secure a knockout spot in a five-goal thriller against Gambia. High on confidence, Cameroon will want to dump Nigeria out of the tournament and rekindle their winning form.

Nigeria vs Cameroon kick-off time

Date: January 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny

How to watch Nigeria vs Cameroon online - TV channels & live streams

The clash between Nigeria and Cameroon will be available to watch on beIN SPORTS in the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Nigeria team news

Nigeria could persist with a back three once again after they played with that formation in their last group-stage clash.

The pairing of Alhassan Yussuf and William Troost-Ekong would return to the squad but could be restricted to a bench appearance while Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman could start with Napoli superstar Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria predicted XI: Nwabali; Aina, Bassey, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Iwobi, Onyeka; Chukwueze, Osimhen, Lookman.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Uzoho, Ojo, Nwabali Defenders: Aina, Sanusi, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Osayi-Samuel, Onyemaechi, Awaziem, Bassey, Omeruo Midfielders: Onyeka, Aribo, Iwobi, Onyedika Forwards: Musa, Osimhen, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Simon, Lookman, Onuachu, Moffi

Cameroon team news

Cameroon will be bolstered by the return of forward Vincent Aboubakar after his thigh injury and Rigobert Song will be vying to start the marquee striker from the word go.

The manager also took a bold decision to drop Manchester United's shot-stopper Andre Onana in Cameroon's closing game against Gambia and the former Inter player could once again feature on the bench with Fabrice Ondoa persisting between the sticks.

Cameroon predicted XI: Ondoa; Castelletto, Wooh, Tolo; Mbiayi, Ntcham, Anguissa, Yongwa; Ekambi, Aboubakar, N'Koudou.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ondoa, Epassy, Ngapandouetnbu, Onana Defenders: Moukoudi, Wooh, Tolo, Tchamadeu, Gonzalez, Yongwa, Castelletto, Bokele, Tchato Midfielders: Kemen, Zambo Anguissa, Neyou, Elliott, Ntcham, Doualla Forwards: Ngamaleu, N'Jie, Magri, Aboubakar, Nkoudou, Toko Ekambi, Ateba, Moumbagna

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 8 Jun 2021 Cameroon 0-0 Nigeria Friendlies 5 Jun 2021 Nigeria 0-1 Cameroon Friendlies 6 Jul 2019 Nigeria 3-2 Cameroon CAF AFCON 4 Sept 2017 Cameroon 1-1 Nigeria World Cup Qualification (CAF) 1 Sept 2017 Nigeria 4-0 Cameroon World Cup Qualification (CAF)

