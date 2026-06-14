Today's game between Netherlands and Japan will kick-off at Jun 14, 2026, 4:00 PM.

READ MORE: WATCH FWC2026

Netherlands vs Japan is available to watch in the United States on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Peacock is also streaming the match live. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Netherlands and Japan open their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns in Group F on Sunday, June 14, with the match taking place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Ronald Koeman's Netherlands arrive as one of the tournament's more fancied sides, backed by a squad that went unbeaten through UEFA qualifying and a roster that includes Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, and the returning Memphis Depay, who shook off a late-season thigh injury to make the plane to North America.

Japan come in with serious momentum. Hajime Moriyasu's side have won six straight matches, a run that included a 1-0 victory over England at Wembley in March and a historic 3-2 defeat of Brazil on home soil in October 2025. The Samurai Blue have earned their reputation as a side capable of beating anyone on their day.

The Samurai Blue do arrive carrying significant personnel news, however. Captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the squad entirely and retired from international football due to a persistent injury. His absence removes Japan's most important defensive midfielder and creates a clear tactical void that Moriyasu must fill.

Group F is one of the more competitive pools in the draw, with Sweden and Tunisia also in contention. Neither side can afford a slow start, which gives this opener an edge that goes well beyond a routine first match.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Japan, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Japan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ronald Koeman names a strong projected XI for the Netherlands, with Bart Verbruggen in goal behind a back four of Denzel Dumfries, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, and Micky van de Ven. Ryan Gravenberch, Frenkie de Jong, and Tijjani Reijnders form the midfield, while Cody Gakpo, Crysencio Summerville, and Donyell Malen lead the attack. No injuries or suspensions are listed for the Dutch squad.

Hajime Moriyasu's projected XI for Japan sees Zion Suzuki start in goal, with Ko Itakura, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, and Hiroki Ito forming the defensive unit alongside Junya Ito. Daichi Kamada, Keito Nakamura, Ritsu Doan, Takefusa Kubo, and Ao Tanaka are named in midfield, with Ayase Ueda leading the line. No injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data, though further updates may be added closer to kick-off.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

The Netherlands head into the tournament with a mixed recent run, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan on June 8, following a 0-1 loss to Algeria on June 3. Earlier in the spring, the Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador before beating Norway 2-1. They scored eight goals and conceded four across those five fixtures, including a dominant 4-0 win over Lithuania in World Cup qualifying last November.

Japan arrive in outstanding form, winning all five of their last five matches without conceding a single goal in four of them. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Iceland on May 31. Prior to that, they beat England 1-0 at Wembley and Scotland 1-0 in March, following earlier wins over Bolivia (3-0) and Ghana (2-0). Japan have scored eight goals and conceded none across those five games, a defensive record that underlines the discipline Moriyasu has built into this squad.





Head-to-Head Record





The two sides have met three times in the available head-to-head record, with the most recent encounter ending 2-2 in a friendly on November 16, 2013. The Netherlands hold the advantage across the dataset, with their most significant meeting coming at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, where a Sneijder goal gave the Dutch a 1-0 group stage victory on June 19, 2010. The third meeting, a friendly in September 2009, also went to the Netherlands, who won 3-0.

Standings

In Group F, Japan currently sit top of the table ahead of the Netherlands, who are placed second at the start of tournament play.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Japan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: