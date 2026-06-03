Today's game between Netherlands and Algeria will kick-off at Jun 3, 2026, 2:45 PM.

US viewers can watch Netherlands vs Algeria live via Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus, Fox One, and ViX. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The Netherlands take on Algeria in a pre-World Cup friendly as both nations put the finishing touches on their preparations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For Ronald Koeman's side, this match represents one of only two remaining opportunities to sharpen the squad before the tournament begins. The Oranje are placed in Group F, where they will face Japan, Sweden, and Tunisia, and Koeman will be keen to settle on his best starting XI.

Koeman's squad selection has already generated plenty of discussion. The Netherlands boss confirmed his 26-man group last week, with the high-profile omission of Jeremie Frimpong among the talking points, as Koeman opted for Crysencio Summerville and Justin Kluivert in his final squad.

Algeria arrive as a team that has already been in competitive action this year. The Fennec Foxes featured at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier in 2026, and their recent form shows a side capable of both defensive solidity and attacking punch.

This friendly gives Algeria's coaching staff a final chance to assess combinations before the World Cup, where they face Argentina, Jordan, and Austria in Group J — a bracket that will demand the very best from them.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Netherlands vs Algeria, including the TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Netherlands vs Algeria with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.





Team news & squads

No official team news has been confirmed for either side ahead of this friendly. Injury and suspension information for both the Netherlands and Algeria will be added here as it becomes available closer to kick-off.

Form

The Netherlands come into this match with a mixed but largely positive run of recent results. Across their last five games, the Oranje have recorded three wins and two draws, without a defeat. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against Ecuador in a friendly on March 31, while a 2-1 win over Norway in late March showed their attacking quality. Earlier in the cycle, the Dutch were dominant in UEFA World Cup qualifying, beating Lithuania and Finland 4-0 in back-to-back performances.

Algeria's recent form tells a more varied story. In their last five matches, the Fennec Foxes have two wins, two draws, and one loss, scoring nine goals in the process. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw with Uruguay on March 31. That followed a remarkable 7-0 victory over Guatemala four days earlier. At the Africa Cup of Nations, Algeria won two of their three group games but were eliminated after a 2-0 defeat to Nigeria in January.





Head-to-Head Record





Head-to-head data between the Netherlands and Algeria is not available for this fixture. This section will be updated if historical meeting information becomes available.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Netherlands vs Algeria today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: