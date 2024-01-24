Namibia vs Mali: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Namibia and Mali, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Namibia and Mali wrap up their AFCON 2023 group stage against each other with both sides needing a win to qualify for the knockouts.

Namibia are currently third in Group E with a win and defeat in their two games. But the African side will be hoping to spring a surprise against Mali and swap places with their opposition when the two sides meet in Qatar.

Mali, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in Group E as they are seeded at the summit of the table. But with South Africa facing a winless Tunisia, Mali wouldn't want to rely on anyone else and secure a Round of 16 spot with a win.

Namibia vs Mali kick-off time

Date: January 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Venue: Stade Laurent Pokou

Namibia and Mali will face off at the Stade Laurent Pokou on January 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the US.

How to watch Namibia vs Mali online - TV channels & live streams

The CAF AFCON clash between Namibia and Mali will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, Sling TV, and beIN SPORTS IN the US. Viewers can also get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Namibia team news

Namibian forward Peter Shalulile is back in contention for the Brave Warriors after recovering from the injury that put question marks on his involvement in the tournament while the duo of Bethuel Muzeu and Ngero Katua could be awarded starts after some impressive substitute performances.

Namibia predicted XI: Kazapua; Nyambe, Amutenya, Haukongo, Hanamub; Petrus; Muzeu, Katua, Tjiueza, Hotto; Shalulile

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kazapua, Maova, Ndisiro Defenders: Amutenya, Gebhardt, Hambira, Hanamub, Haoseb, Haukongo, Kamberipa, Nyambe, Petrus Midfielders: Kambato, Katua, Papama, Rudath, Shitembi, Tjiueza Forwards: Hotto, Limbondi, Kamatuka, Muzeu, Shalulile

Mali team news

Spurs star Yves Bissouma was on the bench for Mali's previous game but he's touted to return to the engine room with no injury concerns as they'll set up in a 4-3-1-2.

The duo of Lassine Sinayoko and Sekou Koita will lead the forward battery for Mali with the former netting three goals in two games in the tournament.

Mali predicted XI: Diarra; Traore, Kouyate, Niakate, Sacko; Dieng, Bissouma, Haidara; Doumbia; Sinayoko, Koita



Position Players Goalkeepers: Diawara, Diarra, Doumbia Defenders: Traoré, Dante, Kouyaté, Niakaté (Sikou), Niakaté (Youssoufou), Sacko, Fofana Midfielders: Haidara, Samassékou, Bissouma, Coulibaly, Camara, Traoré (Adama), Dieng, Traoré (Boubacar) Forwards: Doumbia (Moussa), Sissoko, Doucouré, Diabaté, Koïta, Sinayoko, Dorgeles

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 18 Nov 2020 Namibia 1-2 Mali AFCON Qualification 14 Nov 2020 Mali 1-0 Namibia AFCON Qualification

