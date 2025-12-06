+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Nisanth V Easwar

How to watch today's Mirassol vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Mirassol and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Mirassol will host Flamengo on Saturday at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia in Mirassol, Brazil, in a Brasileirão Serie A match.

Flamengo clinched the title with a five-point lead at the top of the standings before this last round, and that too, only a few days after winning the Copa Libertadores. They will be excited to wrap up the league on a winning note.  

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mirassol vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fanatiz in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mirassol vs Flamengo kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US. 

Team news & squads

Mirassol vs Flamengo Probable lineups

Injuries and Suspended players

Mirassol team news

Mirassol are confirmed to finish the season in fourth spot - they have a five-point lead over the fifth-placed team and trail by the same amount to the third spot. 

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final league clash of the season. 

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be raring to play one last game this season before the holidays, after they became only the fifth Brazilian side in history to complete the Serie A-Copa Libertadores double.

With all of their players fit, coach Felipe Luis will rotate the squad to his liking but will hope to end the season on a winning note. 

Form

MIR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FLA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

MIR

Last match

FLA

0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

1

Goals scored

2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

