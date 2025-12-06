How to watch today's Mirassol vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Mirassol will host Flamengo on Saturday at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia in Mirassol, Brazil, in a Brasileirão Serie A match.

Flamengo clinched the title with a five-point lead at the top of the standings before this last round, and that too, only a few days after winning the Copa Libertadores. They will be excited to wrap up the league on a winning note.

Mirassol vs Flamengo kick-off time

The match will be played on Saturday at Estádio José Maria de Campos Maia, with kick-off at 4.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Mirassol team news

Mirassol are confirmed to finish the season in fourth spot - they have a five-point lead over the fifth-placed team and trail by the same amount to the third spot.

They have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the final league clash of the season.

Flamengo team news

Flamengo will be raring to play one last game this season before the holidays, after they became only the fifth Brazilian side in history to complete the Serie A-Copa Libertadores double.

With all of their players fit, coach Felipe Luis will rotate the squad to his liking but will hope to end the season on a winning note.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

MIR Last match FLA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Flamengo 2 - 1 Mirassol 1 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

